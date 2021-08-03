5 Tips for Staying Safe When Using Hand and Power Tools

Hand and power tools are essential when handling various tasks, but they still present dangers that you cannot overlook. Whether these tools are used at the workplace or home, you need to maintain the highest levels of safety to avoid unwanted injuries. Here are five tips to help you stay safe when using hand and power tools:

1. Use ergonomic tools

When buying hand and power tools, ergonomic tools are your best choice. Ergonomically designed tools are built with the human body in mind, and they are professionally modified to reduce fatigue, discomfort, or risk of injury when in use. If you already bought hand and power tools, a practical solution is to enhance them ergonomically. The easiest way to do this is by adding helpful features such as handle grips that help lower the risk of injury.

2. Learn how to use these tools

A simple way to reduce the risk of injury besides focusing on sustainability to increase worker safety is by providing proper training on the use of each tool. Trained workers are less likely to make mistakes when using a tool since they understand the dangers it possesses and the best practices of its use. For home or DIY use, it is best to go through the instruction manual provided by the manufacturer. These guides are helpful as they contain the dos and don’ts to adhere to when using, storing, or repairing a tool.

3. Disconnect tools when not using them

When using power tools, a rule of thumb is never to leave them plugged in or in standby mode when they are not in use. This is one of the simple ways to save energy and reduce the risk of injury for those who do not know the tool is powered. You should also always disconnect tools when adjusting them or changing accessories to avoid any dangers.

4. Ensure proper tool maintenance

Proper tool maintenance is necessary if you want to keep your hand and power tools in their best shape. Regularly inspecting and repairing your tools helps avoid disaster as potential dangers such as exposed wires, damaged plugs, or loose cracks are avoided. Properly maintained tools also offer the best performance and help avoid using too much energy to complete a task.

Make it mandatory to have all damaged tools or those awaiting repairs stored in a safe place away and tagged. This will significantly reduce the risk of anyone unintentionally using them.

5. Wear protective clothing

You always need to dress for the job when handling hand and power tools. Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as hard hats and safety goggles are essential, as they protect you from a host of potential hazards. You should also ensure that you work in a clean and uncluttered area to reduce the risk of accidents.

Endnote

Your safety should be the primary focus whenever you are using hand and power tools. These tips will come in handy in ensuring you work more efficiently while reducing the risk of injury.