5 Tips for Students Looking to Be More Eco-Friendly

It’s never too early to start doing your part to care for the environment. Whether you’re in high school or going to college, there is a lot you can start doing today to help the environment. Here are some eco-friendly tips you can start applying in your student life.

1 – Avoid disposables

Single-use plastics and other disposable materials are incredibly hard to profitably recycle, which is why they often end up in landfills instead. You can do your part to help reduce that problem by avoiding those disposable items when possible. Carry a water bottle with you, prefer cans over small plastic bottles when buying beverages, and bring reusable bags with you when you go shopping.

It’s hard to cut out disposables entirely, especially when you’re living on a budget. But every little bit helps, and getting in the habit of avoiding disposable items now will make it easier to cut them out entirely later in life.

2 – Recycle when possible

Another good habit to pick up is to start recycling. If they are available, make sure to properly use the recycling bins around your school or campus. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for local recycling projects and cooperatives that will accept your used containers. You might even get paid for them.

3 – Look for local projects

Another way to help nature and your local community is to look for projects that could use your help. There may be an initiative to help clean a local beach or river, or maybe a local recycling cooperative is accepting volunteer work. Helping in these projects is not only a good way to improve your local environment, but it can also help you connect with other members of your community.

If you are currently deciding which university you want to attend, consider choosing one with a history of supporting green initiatives. It's much easier to make a big impact when you have institutional support, and these universities are much more likely to have on-campus recycling and other green solutions.

4 – Look for eco-friendly brands

Lots of corporations will claim to be friends of the environment, but a few are actually going the extra mile to make a difference. Either by altering their manufacturing practices to be greener than the competition or by supporting initiatives that benefit the environment.

Take the time to learn which of your locally-available brands are making a difference, then support them with your wallet when possible. It’s important for consumers to encourage good behavior. You may also want to start avoiding brands with notoriously terrible environmental practices.

5 – Use public transport

Transportation is still a huge source of carbon emissions. You can do your part by walking and cycling when possible. And when it isn’t possible, favor using buses, trains, and other methods of public transportation. It helps reduce how much carbon is being released to help you get from point A to point B.