5 Ways In Which The Aviation Industry Can Cut Its Carbon Emissions

When discussing how to reduce carbon emissions worldwide, the aviation industry is often cited. However, as companies and industries work actively to make themselves more sustainable, VistaJet has positioned itself as a front runner of sustainability in the private jet industry.

By vastly reducing their emissions, they are proof that the aviation industry can comply with new sustainable standards that will keep global heating to a minimum. Here’s how other aviation companies can follow their lead.

The aviation industry

Around 2.4% of all global emissions come from the aviation industry. That might not sound like a lot, but when you consider it alongside the water vapor trails that are released into the atmosphere, the aviation industry is responsible for almost 5% of global warming.

As long-distance travelling becomes more affordable and travel reaches pre-pandemic levels, everyone is watching the industry and how they will respond to calls about its environmental impact.

Find new sources of fuel

Companies like VistaJet have already started using sustainable alternatives. A recent agreement with AEG Fuels has seen the company switch to Sustainable Aviation Fuel that will hopefully meet VistaJet’s carbon neutral goal by 2025.

The company is committed to replacing over 200,000 USG of conventional jet fuel with a sustainable alternative, decreasing emissions by up to 80% and bringing it closer to the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

Improve efficiency

Aircraft design also plays a significant role in emission levels. First, to reduce the amount of fuel it burns in the first place, engineers must reduce the lift-to-drag ratio to make the aircraft more aerodynamically efficient. Elements like longer, slimmer wings could see a huge reduction in fuel consumption.

Engines might also benefit from a bit of redesign. Hydroelectric, lightweight engines can run partially on electricity and partially on fuel. Reducing the amount of wiring also reduces the aircraft’s overall weight and engineers are working towards replacing wired with wireless transceivers.

Give back to the environment

Carbon offsetting is a failsafe way to strengthen the environment’s capabilities. Companies like VistaJet have developed offsetting programs that plant trees, offer journeys that have less emissions and work in communities to manage their environmental impact.

Create efficient flight paths

It stands to reason that the less time you’re in the air, the less your carbon footprint. Using state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence, companies like VistaJet are harnessing modern technology to reduce their emissions and minimize time spent in the air.

By optimizing flight paths, companies are also actively avoiding the conditions that make contrails. These are the white lines you often see when a plane has passed overhead, and these can linger for long periods of time. By creating efficient flight paths, aircrafts can navigate around cold, humid atmospheres in which these contrails thrive.