5 Ways To Help You Improve Your Sleep

Qualitative sleep is what most of us miss each night. And getting a good amount of it has tremendous importance for our health. When we sleep we accumulate energy to have another day until we need sleep again. Qualitative sleeping experience of let’s say 7 hours gives us enough energy for the rest of the day. This depends on the person but an adult who works 8-16 hours a day needs at least 7 hours of sleep. So, without a doubt sleeping is a must and you should take it seriously if you want to be a high-performance person.

But, what stops us from taking enough sleep? Well, there may be many reasons for that, and managing the causes means improving sleep. Many of us suffer from the so-called short-term insomnia which is the difficulty to fall asleep or stay asleep. We have to say that the way we live nowadays impacts our sleep the most. Our lifestyle consists of too many screens that affect us in many ways. We spend too much time on our smartphones, PCs, and other screens. Of course, this is not good for the eyes and prevents us from having a qualitative sleeping experience. This happens because most people check their phones before falling asleep. Some of us fall asleep while using the phone or tablet or whatever device.

In addition to the daily screen time, we tend to worry about everything there is. We scroll and scroll and scroll from community news to global news. That way we draw attention to something we cannot do much and will only stop us from sleeping. Other reasons might be love issues, trouble at work, difficulties at studies, family problems, and other personal issues. All of these affect the overall quality of our life and sleep is just one of the issues. We need natural remedies to improve sleep and we will list 5 of them below. All of these remedies will help you in the long term because are natural, safe, and will not cause negative side effects. Here are the 5 ways to help you improve sleep:

Meditation Yoga Physical exercise Healthy diet CBD

The impact of meditation in improving sleep

The word ‘meditation’ conjures some very different images in each of our minds. For some, meditation is the act of sitting cross-legged on the floor while focusing your attention on your breath. If you’re acquainted with Buddhist or Hindu traditions, this might be an accurate depiction of what they do there. Others might associate meditation with taking a break from their thoughts, relaxing their mind, and coming back to reality with a refreshing break in between thoughts. While many forms of meditation may have positive effects on sleep quality, the most common form is everyday mindfulness meditation which involves being present in one’s moment-to-moment experience with understanding and compassion for oneself and others without judgment or evaluation.

You can meditate as often as you like and depend on your time you can shorten the sessions. Let’s say for instance the 30-minute session can become 15 minutes or 10 minutes. Most mediate for around 20 minutes in the morning or evening.

Yoga and its role when it comes to qualitative sleep

If you’re like most people, you probably find it difficult to sleep soundly and with less stress. The practice of yoga may be the key to a deeper, more restful slumber. It’s time to get started on your new healthy lifestyle! Yoga is a wonderful form of exercise that can also help soothe your mind and body as you drift off to sleep. It has great potential and not only improves sleep but can alleviate dress and improve focus. You will earn some extra energy in the process. We recommend you go for Yin because you do not need strong physical movements to impact sleep.

20 minutes per day of yoga before going to bed helps you relax and sleep much better. Another thing you can try if yoga doesn’t do the job for you is massage. Massage improves overall mood and impacts sleep in a very positive way.

The role of exercising in improving sleep

Physical exercises are yet another way of improving sleep and overall health. When you exercise daily you improve mood, physical shape and promote better sleep. You do not have to start immediately with heavy exercising. Walking for a while, then running or practicing any sport does the thing perfectly.

Most avoid exercising saying it takes too much time and effort. Yet you only need 20 minutes of daily exercise and you can do these exercises indoors or outdoors. The seasons should never be a problem because there is always stuff you can do each season to get in shape.

A healthy diet can also help improve sleep

We all know that good sleep is essential for a healthy and happy life. But did you know that eating a balanced diet can also improve sleep quality? A diet high in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains will help keep your stomach at the right level of fullness while avoiding the swings in blood sugar that can lead to irritability or disrupt your circadian rhythm. It may also help reduce the production of stress hormones like cortisol that may interfere with sleep cycles. Choose nutrient-dense foods like whole-grain cereals and pasta, fresh produce, and lean meats to get important vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats rather than relying on sugary snacks or processed foods.

The role of CBD products such as CBD oil for sleep improvement

If all the above natural remedies take time and you find it difficult to practice, then there is another way of improving sleep. You can always take all-natural products such as CBD oil daily until you see the improvement. CBD oil is safe to use, legal and has tremendous health potential. CBD oil fights all causes of insomnia directly and indirectly and here is how:

Reduces anxiety, depression, or stress levels and instead raises the serotonin levels to improve mood and sleep. CBD can do that because it can interact with the endocannabinoid system receptors and signal brain receptors responsible for mood.

Treats physical pain and reduces inflammation in a way that prevents it to affect our sleep.

Has calming effects without the risk of addiction or getting “high”

In addition, it helps against post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues that affect our sleep. Taking CBD oil daily in a controlled way will give you the chance to improve your overall health, not just sleep. Keep in mind that if you are using other medications then you may need your doctor’s approval before taking CBD oil. We can not promise you CBD oil will act in the same way when taken with non-all-natural medications.

In conclusion, we must say that all the above ways to improve sleep will help you. You can only expect good things from meditation, yoga, exercising, a healthy diet, and CBD oil. Try practicing some of them and you will surely feel a positive change regarding your sleep. Remember, good sleep is a major factor when it comes to your productivity and effectiveness during the day.