6 Advantages of Eco-Friendly Modular Buildings You Should Know

The modular building industry has seen a massive boom in the last few years. This surge of growth is explainable due to the myriad of advantages that modular buildings enjoy over traditional buildings. Besides these advantages, resorting to modular buildings over traditional ones is a huge step forward for the fight for a cleaner planet. Not only do these buildings come with great environmental sustainability, but they also offer unique eco-friendly designs and a higher potential for responsible use of building materials. To become more familiar with modular buildings, we need to take a closer look at what these buildings have to offer.

Here are 6 advantages of eco-friendly modular buildings.

1. Quick Construction and Installation

Construction is a relatively long process that can take from months to years, depending on the size and sophistication of the building. Eco-friendly modular buildings are known to have a very significant advantage over conventional methods of construction, speed of construction, and installation. The components required to construct the building are built in a controlled environment away from the construction site. This means that there are fewer obstacles that can hinder the building process, achieving a far more efficient workflow. This allows you to ensure consistency in quality and construction time that allows you to easily predict the outcome of work.

The ease of construction and installation can be taken advantage of in areas where it’s difficult to resort to conventional construction methods. The affordable housing shortage can be tackled directly through using eco-friendly modular buildings because projects take less than half the time to be finished in addition to being cost-friendly. The rising rents in populated cities are creating a dilemma that needs a new approach like modular buildings to be swiftly tackled. With enough residential buildings, the average renting prices will go down quickly.

2. Less Disruption to the Community

With conventional construction methods, it’s easy to disrupt a neighborhood for months and keep them on their toes, whether it’s due to the loud banging noises, clearing of debris, or construction vehicles. Bear in mind that Modular Buildings offer many significant advantages when it comes to saving the environment from harmful emissions and waste. Eco-friendly modular buildings are known for their small construction footprint that allows them to be smoothly managed and completed without causing a lot of disruption in the area surrounding it. Coupled with a reduced construction time as well, modular buildings will barely cause any disruption in the neighborhood it is being built in. Naturally, the amount of pollution that can negatively affect the surrounding houses is significantly reduced in the case of eco-friendly modular construction methods.

3. Safe Working Conditions

Construction sites are notorious for their injury rates and dangerous conditions. There is no doubt that big construction projects carry a lot of risks on the workers, especially those that operate on heavy machinery, dangerous chemicals, and high altitudes. Eco-friendly modular buildings have a significantly reduced risk on workers, especially when it’s created according to the right standards. Offsite facilities are much more controlled, compared to their onsite counterpart. The indoor modular construction site is isolated from uncontrollable weather elements, removing the risk of slippery surfaces and exposure of electrical lines to moisture. Since each module is created separately, there is no need to work at extremely high heights, so most of the work is done on ground-level, which can save a lot of lives because workers won’t have to manually build their own scaffolds. The streamlining of tasks in a modular work environment ensures that there is no congestion on single tasks, which helps reduce human errors.

4. Lower Labor Expenses

One of the most prominent, yet controversial, advantages of eco-friendly modular buildings is the need for less-skilled labor. It can be argued that this can put a lot of people out of construction jobs if it’s implemented on a massive scale, but it’s important to remember that it can also open up more opportunities than it closes. Skilled labor is already in short supply when it comes to conventional construction projects, which can add considerable costs to the overall project expenses. Looking for skilled labor will also increase the timeline of completion of the project. The modular project can ensure that skilled workers remain in their fixed positions because it can attract those that enjoy stable work environments and logistically sound projects. There is potential to save a pretty significant percentage of construction costs if labor is properly and logistically handled.

5. Less Waste

The overflow of landfills has been a concerning issue for the past couple of years. While recycling plastics, glass, and paper are essential, it’s still better to reduce rather than recycle. After the U.S Environmental Protection Agency has estimated the waste produced from buildings to be around 164 tons back in 2013, an alternative solution was almost a necessity rather than a choice. The rise of modular construction was the ultimate solution to reduce waste and save the planet from more pollution and waste. Since modular buildings are designed in individual sections called “modules”, they can be easily assembled together without having to waste materials, time, nor effort.

6. Reduced Emissions and Improved Air Quality

Modular buildings are not only environmentally sustainable due to the reduced amount of waste, but also because of reduced emissions. Modular buildings are designed and produced in a controlled environment. The making process only takes a fraction of the energy that traditional buildings normally require. Other than the fact that green ways are being incorporated in the making and the assembly process, modular buildings consume less energy. Consequently, this means less production of harmful emissions. Efficiency is a critical factor that affects how much energy is consumed and by extension the amounts of produced emissions. Since the efficiency of modular construction is far superior to normal buildings, it’s less harmful and more eco-friendly.

It’s easy to understand why eco-friendly modular buildings are offering construction companies a way out of the many challenges they face. Whether it’s environmental pollution or health risks, modular or prefabricated buildings are showing great promise as an alternative to conventional construction methods. While it may still be in its infancy, a lot of investors are able to see its potential.