6 Ways To Change The Feel Of Your Home Without Spending A Ton

1. A new coat of paint

Painting is a simple yet effective way to revamp the look of your home without having to spend too much time or effort. You do not necessarily have to repaint your entire place, but you can select a wall or two to incorporate a fresh look. Do not be afraid to try bold colors, which will assist in setting different moods as appropriate. Therefore, if you want, for instance, to add some joy and brightness, go for a yellow or orange color which will create a warm, inviting feel.

2. Accessorize

Using accessories is a wonderful way to add some oomph to your home, especially if you are on a budget. Invest in a couple of rugs or two which will create a cozy, elegant effect. Moreover, consider buying some throw pillows which will uplift an otherwise boring couch. Other accessories that you can get include lamps, mirrors, and curtains. Incorporating bold patterns and colors with these accessories will help to elevate a room and give it some character, all within your budget.

3. Hang some art

Art is a great investment for your home, be it in the form of a painting, sculpture, or even some type of graphic design on your wall. Art helps to add some style to a place and also gives it a sense of sophistication. It will serve as an interesting conversation starter during dinner parties as well. Alternatively, you may opt to create a few DIY pieces for yourself, which would be great for your budget. All you would need to do is invest in a couple of frames where you can hang pictures of your friends and family, or of art that you have created.

4. Get some potted plants

Getting a few potted plants helps to make your rented space feel truly like a home. Due to their aesthetic appeal, having these plans can help to boost your productivity and improve your mood. Moreover, the plants will purify the air in your home, creating a healthier environment for you. It will also help you learn how to be responsible as you would need to take care of the plant and ensure it has all it needs.

5. Declutter

While it is often good practice to add new items to your home to improve its look, feel, and efficiency, sometimes it is necessary to do the opposite and declutter. Taking stock of the items in your home will help you identify what you do not use or need anymore, and will grant you the freedom to get rid of it. You will find that you have then so much more space and your home will look quite good. As they say, less is more. You may even opt to sell some of the furniture that you have been having for years and use the money to get some new, fresh, modern pieces.

6. Do a deep clean

Get back to the basics, pick a day or a weekend when you are free, and perform a deep spring clean in your home. You might be surprised at how much the beauty of your home could be buried beneath the laundry lying everywhere in your room or the pile of dishes on the sink.