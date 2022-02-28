6 Ways To Use Solar Energy In Your Everyday Life

Sunlight is not just the source of life and one of the main sources of energy for numerous living creatures like plants, but also a renewable energy source. Namely, the sun produces some of the main energy types- heat and light, that are channeled into some of the most important processes such as photosynthesis (ensuring us enough oxygen) and making electricity in the solar cells (photovoltaic cells) for heating water and food. Besides this, there are also some other useful ways to use solar energy that will help you establish your green and on-budget home.

Solar Lighting

Solar lighting has found its purpose everywhere. Outdoor lighting such as security lights, decorative outdoor lights, road signs, and even street lights, all of them are pretty efficient ways to save energy which is usually produced out of nonrenewable energy sources. These solar lights are inexpensive and available ways to use solar energy efficiently and reduce your costs considerably. Even the government sees the potential of using solar as a sufficient source of energy so they started implementing this program by installing led street lights which convert 95% of energy into light. Solar street lights are not only great energy savers but have some other benefits like reduction of the crime rates.

Electricity

This is the project that gained the most attention in the last couple of years so companies started developing whole systems of solar electricity productions with the purpose of cutting bills and making the projects that could be sold on the market for hefty sums. When they first appeared, solar panels costs were rocketing and as they found their wider use, prices of these panels started to decline. Ever since this change in price occurred, more people became aware of the financial and environmental benefits solar panels have as the means of turning solar energy into electricity. Even though these solar panels found their most particular application in individual homes, there are some companies announcing complete solar power plant launches in the places where the longest period of a year is sunny. Solar systems are usually installed on the top of your home or company so that PV cells are directly exposed to the sun. Additionally, solar batteries connect solar systems with the device using electricity so that they have energy sources even when the sun goes down.

Water Heating

Another use of solar systems extended to it being used for water heating. Most of these solar systems use the energy that is absorbed outside your home for the hot water consumed inside the house. Hence, solar water heaters function according to the same principle as solar panels, with the only difference of the energy being absorbed and channeled to the water tanks. Similar technology is also employed by some big corporations, hotels, and hotel resorts where they use solar energy to heat up swimming pools. The technology used for heating up swimming pools uses water circulating to the collector where it is being heated by sunlight and then transferred back to the pool.

Heating

Besides water heating, there are also regular heating systems being used for more functional performance. One of the typical uses of solar heating systems includes radiant floors and FHA systems to heat your home up. Another way of heating your home through solar light is by using passive solar systems by changing some construction principles. This mainly refers to windows positioning and solar-friendly materials used in the construction process.

Ventilation

Solar industry came up with some technical solutions that ease the burden from the systems you already have in your home. One of them is also solar ventilation solutions resulting in solar attic fans which can help your HVAC cool your home during the hot summer season. This is a budget solution if you are not currently able to install PV cells that will offset your home’s electricity use.

Transportation

You may have heard of solar-powered sailing boats that traveled the world as pilot projects before going into commercial manufacturing and advocating a green lifestyle. Solar-powered vehicles are still a part of the nearer future, but some leading companies in vehicle production have already taken moves in designing cars, buses, trains, and even airplanes powered almost entirely by solar energy. Some of these have been presented as prototypes however they are still not commercially produced.

Solar energy is one of the most popular renewable energy sources besides wind and water. It has phenomenal results when it comes to performance and is indeed one of the most ecological alternatives to some other energy sources such as coal.