7 Eco-Friendly Choices to Make for Your Garden

If you are interested in gardening, you probably already have a passion for the environment. You might be thinking that, by their nature, all gardens are green. However, many common garden practices can hurt the environment. For example, many of us waste a lot of water for gardening. Also, we use equipment powered by gasoline to maintain our landscapes. These are all practices we can change.

Creating an eco-friendly garden can be simple and rewarding. By taking a few extra steps, you can not only enjoy knowing that you are contributing to a healthier environment but also saving water, helping plants achieve their full potential, and encouraging others to follow your path.

So, if you are ready to start, here are a few sustainable choices to make for your garden.

Say ‘No’ to Chemical Pesticides

Sure, garden pests such as snails and slugs can be annoying. Unwanted weeds too. Using chemical pesticides might seem like a logical solution, but they often cause more harm than good. These substances can contaminate soil, turf, water, grass, and other vegetation. Some natural alternatives that are better for the environment and safer for you and your family are garlic spray, neem oil, or homemade substances, such as soap and water. Also, you can find green anti-pest products which are effective and biodegradable.

Use Rainwater for Watering

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water per day. Almost 30% of that is used outdoors, and half of the outdoor water is used for watering gardens. Part of that water is wasted due to wind and evaporation.

One way to minimize your water use is to turn to water-efficient irrigation practices certified by the EPA. The sprinkler system marked by this label tailors watering to local weather conditions. Collecting rainwater is still one of the best ways to save water. To collect water, use water butts. Rainwater is also good for plants because of its lower pH. More nitrates in this water aid plant growth, and more oxygen makes them healthier.

Make Your Own Compost

Plants are living things, and they need nutrients. They get their ‘food’ from the soil, but sometimes they need some help. That’s where compost comes into the picture. Compost can be bought, but it can be rather expensive, and the ingredients might be sketchy. By making your own compost, you can get a nutrient-dense substance. Also, you’ll be reducing plastic waste because there will be no bags to dispose of. You’ll also be reducing your total waste. Make compost at homes with kitchen scraps, twigs, old grass clippings, small pieces of cardboard, tea bags, old bedding plants, etc. You will need a container or a bin and some patience.

Get Creative with the Garden Containers

Garden containers can be found in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and materials, including plastic, metal, fabric, and wood. However, if you want to save money and be more environmentally conscious, think about recycling and repurposing instead of purchasing. Items such as old shoes, teapots, tires, and bed frames, can serve as unique garden containers — all it takes is a little bit of aesthetic intervention. Speaking of repurposing, you can use old plastic bottles as bird feeders or cardboard as weed barriers.

Choose Native Plants for Your Garden

Exotic plants from other parts of the world seem like something interesting to have in your garden. However, they often require more watering or additional nutrients to survive. Also, they threaten the natural balance of the area. On the other hand, native plants thrive in the area of their origin. They are easy to maintain. Maybe most importantly, they support the ecological systems in the region. This means they’re providing nectar for pollinators and shelter for mammals.

Ditch the Gasoline

According to the EPA, one hour of using a gas-powered lawn mower equals driving a car for 45 miles, in terms of air pollution. An electric alternative is the greener option for reducing the carbon footprint. Maybe the best option for the environment (not always for your back) is a manual lawn mower. If you opt for this one, make sure you find the option that has a height adjuster and a system that makes pushing easy.

Plant Trees

One adult tree produces nearly 260 pounds of oxygen each year. Trees also store carbon from the atmosphere in the soil and cool down your backyard in the summer. When choosing the tree to plant, go with the species native to your region. Also, be careful about the location. Trees that grow big can damage the power line or the property.

Final Word

As you see, your garden can be greener. All you need to do is to make a few sustainable choices. Most of them are simple changes, while some require changing habits. The benefits definitely outweigh the efforts, both in terms of eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness.