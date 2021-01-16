7 Eco-Friendly Practices All Businesses Should Use In 2021

Thinking of going green as part of your company’s 2021 initiative? It could have a bigger impact on your business than you realize.

In fact, almost 90% of consumers see companies that support social and environmental issues in a positive light. Another 88% of customers tend to remain loyal to these businesses.

Developing a sustainable business model can help put your business on top! In addition to improving your brand’s image, you can also develop a following of loyal customers. As brand trust and loyalty increase, customer retention will too.

Your ROI will increase as well!

Ready to become an eco-friendly business? Get started with these seven easy sustainability best practices today!

1. Go Paper- and Plastic-free

How many pieces of paper do you use each day? Consider the documents, paper waste, packages, and even cardboard boxes you have throughout the office. Instead of wasting paper, use electronic communication instead.

Make sure you’re recycling what you must use, too.

Don’t forget to consider plastic products as well. We produce over 300 million tons of plastic annually. About 50% of these products are for single-use purposes.

Meanwhile, about 8 million tons of plastic gets dumped into the ocean every year!

Encourage your team to find alternatives to single-use products, such as plastic water bottles. Instead, have everyone bring in a refillable water bottle from home.

You can also stop buying paper coffee cups for the office to encourage everyone to bring in their own mugs instead.

Switching to reusable water bottles and mugs can reduce the materials needed to create these products.

It can also improve your company’s carbon footprint! At the same time, you’re reducing the amount of waste put into the ocean, landfills, and the environment.

Consider creating an incentive program for your business. You can reward your employees for making the switch with prizes. A little friendly competition can boost morale, too.

2. Use Compost Bins

Almost everything we throw away has some amount of value. In addition to recycling paper and plastic products, you can also add compost bins to your office. As an eco-friendly business, using compost bins will allow you to give back to the environment.

The compost you create can help enrich a company garden or the building’s exterior fauna!

Encourage your employees to bring plants into the office as part of your business sustainability initiative, too. Plants can help reduce health symptoms caused by poor ventilation, including headaches and respiratory issues.

Plants have a natural air purifying effect. They’re able to absorb toxins in the air, which can reduce indoor air pollution. They can also help reduce stress!

Beyond that, adding plants to the office is a great visual reminder to your team to continue using sustainability best practices.

3. Eco-Friendly Cleaning

What cleaning products are you currently using within your offices? You might not realize it, but many products add harmful chemicals to the atmosphere. In addition to creating an unhealthy workplace, you’re also harming the environment.

These products can cause indoor pollution, which can hurt your health!

As part of your sustainable business model, consider making the switch to eco-friendly cleaning products. Switching to eco-friendly products could reduce air pollution in your offices. It can also help reduce pollution that’s causing global climate change and ozone depletion.

Encourage your employees to use these sustainability best practices at home, too. For example, you can send out a company-wide email about the new products you’re using. Raffle off a prize to give one employee a gift basket of those same products.

Encouraging your employees to use these green business tips can help your entire team make a big difference!

Consider how the products you’re using are packaged, too. Switching to eco-friendly products can help you reduce the amount of waste in landfills. Choose products that utilize less packaging and sustainable manufacturing practices instead.

4. Practice Green Procurement

You can make great strides as an eco-friendly business by creating a green procurement program. Green procurement involves sourcing services and products produced using sustainable methods.

Look to local suppliers who can provide the products and services you need. Locals will have to travel less, which can reduce CO2 emissions.

Otherwise, make sure to find goods that are manufactured using sustainable methods. Make sure these products don’t contain toxic materials or substances that deplete the ozone. You can also prioritize products that:

Can be recycled

Are produced from recycled materials

Are made using renewable materials

Don’t use excessive packaging

Are easy to repair/reuse

Adding a green procurement program to your eco-friendly business is a great way to reduce your environmental footprint.

5. Reduce Water and Energy Usage

Reducing your company’s water and energy usage is essential. In addition to helping you conserve a valuable environmental resource, it can also help you save money.

First, make sure to fix any dripping taps or leaks throughout the building. Consider adding low-flow appliances to your washrooms instead.

You can reduce building emissions by adding solar and geothermal systems to your workplace, too. Consider looking into rebate and incentive programs available in your area. You can see website offers like this one for more details.

6. Encourage Working Remote

With COVID-19 quarantines still underway, many businesses have switched to remote operations. You can improve your sustainable business model by allowing your employees to work from home, too.

Working remotely will cut out long commutes, which add pollution to the air. Instead, consider using video calls to communicate with your team. You can also have team members come in for part of the week instead of every day.

Making the switch to cloud computing formats can help your team remain productive while reducing carbon emissions, too.

7. Spread the Word

As you use these green business tips, make sure to spread the word!

For example, you can find sustainable partnerships in the area. Organize with your local government and other businesses to discover new sustainability best practices.

Working with like-minded people can help you make better choices for your entire community.

Going Green for Your Company: 7 Tips for a Sustainable Business Model

Ready to go green and make a difference in the community? Keep these tips for developing an effective sustainable business model in mind! With these tips, you can help your business and the planet.

