7 Pieces Of Home Gym Equipment That Are Worth Buying

According to the U.S. Physical Activity Guidelines, adults are recommended to perform at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises weekly along with at least two strength-training sessions to stay healthy and fit. Whilst exercising outdoors or signing up for a gym membership are both compelling options, setting up a home gym is the most time-efficient, cost-effective, and convenient option for people who like to exercise frequently. There are countless reasons why it might be inconvenient for you to work out in a gym or outdoors. For instance, personal reasons such as busy work schedules and external factors such as bad weather conditions or pandemic outbreaks can interfere with your fitness goals.

One of the most common misconceptions about the home gym is that it requires a lot of costly high-end equipment. However, based on your personal fitness goals and needs, you can optimize your available space with a few pieces of equipment that can benefit you the most.

This article is a guide to 7 pieces of home gym equipment that are well worth buying.

Exercise Bike

Among the most popular choices of equipment for cardio training, exercise bikes are often the first choice for home gyms as they take up less space than treadmills and are generally more affordable. Moreover, exercise bikes require a minimum amount of maintenance while still suffice your daily needs for cardiovascular training. They are ideal for people with busy schedules as they can help you squeeze in short and effective workouts before or after work without having to travel to the gym and back. Good quality exercise bikes can also track your calories burned as well as heart rates via hand sensors along with basic workout details such as distance, time, and speed.

Exercise bikes are widely available with different price ranges and specific features from simple stationary bikes to pricey folding magnetic bikes. But according to the experts at FlexMasterGeneral.com, the two most popular options are the Peloton and Nordictrack Commercial Studio Cycles for their adjustable seats as well as digital screens for tracking your workout progress. Another feature to look for when looking for one is a good quality flywheel as this will allow users to have a quiet and smooth ride.

Resistance Band

When it comes to strength training, resistance bands are often overlooked as people tend to look for weight benches and dumbbells to purchase for their home gyms. However, resistance bands are highly versatile, easy to store, affordable, and lightweight compared to kettlebells, dumbbells, and other exercise equipment. You can use resistance bands at home for multiple workout programs such as planks, sidesteps, and squats. There are resistance bands with different levels of elasticity which change the intensity of your workout.

Rowing Machine

There are several different ways you can work on your cardiovascular training and rowing is one of the most effective low-impact workouts. If you have a large enough space to spare for your home gym, you should consider investing in an indoor rowing machine. Typically, indoor rowing machines can be separated into two parts to make them easier to store. Rowing machines are total-body workout equipment that can be used for both cardio and muscle toning purposes. Specifically, you can have a full-body exercise with an indoor rowing machine, which focuses mostly on your arms, legs, core, and back. Moreover, in contrast to running, there is less impact on your ankles and knees. Remember to look into the exact measurements of your chosen rowing machine to make sure that your home gym is spacious enough to place it.

Adjustable Dumbbells

If you are looking for a full-rounded workout program, you need to incorporate strength training into your exercise routines. There are various types of fitness equipment that are designed to target different groups of muscles and the most versatile are dumbbells. Because of that, most home gyms are equipped with a few sets of dumbbells in different weights or better yet, have an adjustable pair of dumbbells to help trainers to target most major muscle groups such as arms, chest, legs, and back. Adjustable dumbbells are highly convenient, versatile, and easy to store.

Treadmill

Running on a treadmill is one of the most effective forms of cardiovascular exercise. Treadmills come with different programs and speed features and can be customized with different calorie and heart rate tracking features. Along with exercise bikes, treadmills are among the top choices of cardio equipment for home gyms. Depending on your available space, you may want to consider a treadmill with a folding frame. Prices of treadmills range significantly depending on the in-built features, but for basic home use, a simple model will be all you need.

Yoga Mat

A good-quality yoga mat can serve you for different fitness activities including yoga practice, pilates, and strength training workouts using your body weight. When choosing your yoga mat, it is important to look for a non-slip mat to avoid potential injuries and maintain good alignment. Moreover, good-quality mats tend to be well cushioned and are easy to wipe clean. Surprisingly, some high-end yoga mats can actually be very expensive, but a regular, multi-purpose yoga mat will only set you back a few dollars.

Medicine Ball

Medicine balls are versatile pieces of fitness equipment that can be used for a variety of workouts. Medicine balls are great for abdominal workouts and step aerobics. Medicine balls come in a range of weights and sizes, but a large medicine ball can suit most of your needs. You can choose a medicine ball in either hard plastic or a softer foam version depending on what kind of workout you intend to use it for.

Performing frequent physical exercises have numerous health benefits for us both physically and mentally. With a convenient home gym, you can meet your fitness goals and satisfy your exercise needs while saving time that would otherwise be spent commuting to the gym as well as saving a lot of money on a pricey gym membership. Work out more often at home with these 7 pieces of home gym equipment.