7 Ways CBD Products Can Support the Environment

The words are everywhere — CBD products are beneficial for health, which is true. However, did you also know that it supports our environment? It might be a surprise to you, but it does on so many levels. Choosing CBD would mean that you’re helping the environment.

The hidden potential of this plant is amazingly changing the negative perception of it we had up until now. Further, this article will enlighten you more about how CBD products help us and our surroundings. So, let’s get into it.

1. Soil Nutrient Restoration

Soil nutrients are an integral part of plants’ diet, and their survival hugely depends on it. However, crops and plants imbibe these nutrients, leaving the soil devoid of any means of subsistence. Luckily, there are a few species, including the hemp plant, that help replenish and restore the natural levels of soil nutrients.

Not to forget, the intricate root formation of the hemp plant not only keeps the ground intact but also refuels the soil with essential minerals. It does that by transmogrifying carbon dioxide into organic mass, which fertilizes the soil, maintaining its quality. Isn’t it mind-blowing how this simple plant provides exceptional health benefits and also supports the ecosystem?

2. Soil Erosion Prevention

It is a growing problem of our modern world wherein we can’t afford to lose any more land to erosion, considering the ever-expanding need for sustenance. In some areas, the land erosion has even caused horrible feminine, wreaking havoc on millions. Nations all around the world are trying to figure out a solution to put a stop to soil erosion, and we’ve finally seen a ray of hope.

The hemp plant has a unique root system that holds the ground in its place, preventing the soil from sliding away. If an area has enough hemp plants, neither wind nor rainwater will be able to move the ground. Therefore, hemp cultivation could be the solution we have been so desperately looking for.

3. Toxin Filtration

Environmental recovery has been at the forefront of every scientist’s mind, which led to the use of the hemp plant due to its unique properties. The plant naturally filters out toxins from the ground, making it more suitable for other species to survive. This technique was also utilized at the radiation zone in Chernobyl.

The secret lies within the plant’s ability of phytoremediation. It means that the plant’s flowers and stem can absorb chemicals and eliminate them from the soil without depleting the existing nutrients. This is how hemp plantations can restore the land and help support our environment.

4. Reduces the Need for Other Medication

CBD is touted as a magic elixir that alleviates a number of illnesses, such as anxiety, pain, depression, and more. You can either use gadgets like vaporizers or quality grinders like sharpstone grinders to prepare puffing sessions or go for edibles and tinctures. No matter what way you choose, CBD products never disappoint. That’s also why the product reduces the need for other medication, production of which might have some adverse effects on the environment.

5. Reusable Biomass

There is more to the plant than just consumption— we can make paper, plastic, textile, and other products using hemp biomass. Not to mention, it also produces topicals and oils, which are used as medication. Since nothing is frittering away, the product can help reduce industrial waste on large scale.

Moreover, scientists are also eager to use hemp biomass as fuel. It will minimize the need for fossil fuels, which triggers environmental degradation on so many levels. Also, this type of fuel would be a million times cheaper than fossil fuels.

6. Low Maintenance Nature

Considering the above discussion, you might be wondering that the large-scale production of hemp will cost land and a good deal of resources. But that’s not the case for hemp because it is very low maintenance in nature. No wonder it is considered as a high-yielding plant — it can produce a good quantity of material in a short time, using less water, and in a small area. Therefore, large-scale hemp cultivation won’t be a problem.

7. A Natural Repellant of Pests

We are all aware of how pesticides and other insect repellent sprays deteriorate our environment. It has raised alarms all around the globe because pesticide pollution poses a grave threat to human health. Not to mention, it isn’t just human health that is getting affected but also the animal and plant life, considering the disastrous effects of these chemicals on the surrounding.

You might need pesticides to protect other crops, but not hemp. That’s because the species is naturally repellent to pests and insects. So, you won’t be needing harmful pesticides for hemp cultivation. In addition to this, the plant is very tightly packed, which leaves no room for weed outbreaks. You won’t, therefore, have to use anti-weed chemicals as well — a win-win situation.

Conclusion

Amidst the global environmental chaos, the hemp plant has the potential to solve various modern problems. It is incredibly amazing how hemp cultivation can help restore environmental stability and also boost industries at the same time. However, we still need to explore and understand the species better before we can fully harness its ultimate benefits.