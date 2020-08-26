7 Ways to Make Your Gardening Routine More Eco-Friendly

Being eco-friendly is all about being sustainable and contributing more to the environment to protect the natural world from getting destroyed. However, this is not what’s happening to the world right now. Some of the world’s inhabitants are using mother earth’s natural resources at a disconcerting rate. Making the idea of sustainability, lessen the carbon footprint, and eco-friendly a great start to influence how human beings live and give the future generation an environment they can enjoy.

Garden plays a vital role in helping our ecosystem thrive in times of calamities. It provides humans and other wildlife a chance to see a greener future. Many household owners are turning in to eco-gardening. This kind of gardening is all about exerting more time with nature. Applying several techniques to imitate nature while incorporating the best gardening practice to provide whatever it could bare to gardeners and wildlife in return. Research shows that eco-gardening helps in slowing down the effects of climate change and creates a positive impact on reducing waste and energy losses.

If you see your garden untamed, overgrown, dull, and full of unwanted insects, consider transforming your garden routine to eco-living. Turn it to something more diverse and environmentally friendly. Your garden can look so beautiful and can even make you think outside the box by putting different plant and flower choices. Here are seven ways to make your garden more eco-friendly as well as ensuring that you take care of the welfare of the people and the environment.

Reuse and Recycle

We have seen this phrase in the grocery stores, parks, and trash bins in public places. However, this rule can also be applied when you try making an eco-friendly garden. Using recycled materials is a good starting point to go green. It makes you squeeze that creative juice in you that brings a whole new level of design to your garden. They also help create an identity for your home and emphasize your house advantage.

Materials from recycled concrete are now widely used and made available to purchase anywhere. Many garden stores are now offering pots and other garden furniture that is purely made up of recycled woods and plastics.

Eco-Friendly Materials

Looking for garden tools, especially sustainable materials, are now easy to find. They are widely available for purchase in supermarkets and to any garden shop near you. Local communities also feature sustainable garden campaigns and can help you if you need anything. Using green materials helps you in reducing your carbon footprint as they use little or no mix of cement, which contributes to the world’s carbon emission. Having a sustainable and environment-friendly material, link up to the local surroundings which are beneficial not just for your garden as well as to your community.

Materials such as oak, straw bales, and clay add up to the beauty of your garden. Adding log walls and flowers will also put a character to it.

Save Water

Part of being sustainable is conserving water. It is important in managing an eco-friendly garden routine. For you to do this, punch a small hole on every garden hose. So water is sprinkled in all areas where your hose is. Having good irrigation helps too. It’s cheap and can save a lot on your pocket cost. In eco-garden, avoid using a sprinkler. It is best to water the plant’s root without wasting it on the leaves.

For garden landscapes, choose plants and flowers that are water-wise. There are lots of these that are more likely to thrive without normal irrigation. Garden experts recommend households to buy large pots to use for plants as they don't dry faster. They also suggest no to trim the lawn during hot weather.

Avoid Chemicals

If you truly want your garden to be fully eco-friendly, you need to start cutting back on some chemicals and go organic. It's time to cross out pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides to your list as they are recognized by environmental groups as a major contributor to the issue our environment is facing today and replace it with organic gardening. By doing so, you are creating a big step to fight global warming and helps nature to create a healthy eco-system. You may use rhubarb, garlic, and elder as a leaf spray to manage garden pests. Plant a rose and grow onion and chives. Experts suggest that growing onion and chives next to a rose will help fight diseases such as black spot.

Eco-Friendly Plants

If you are trying to make your garden eco-friendly, plant trees and flowers that will be beneficial to another life form as well. There are different varieties of plants, flowers, and trees that can support others, such as hawthorn. Birds and insects will eventually go to your garden more frequently if you grow your plants right. The most important lesson in planting is to put them to a certain area where they get the nutrients and light they need. Plants can take care of themselves if they are happy.

Homemade Compost

Giving your soil lots of compost is a great start to make an eco-friendly garden. By using some of the collected food waste in your house, you can put it to good use rather than putting it away in landfills. By composting, you are also creating a healthy soil, packed and rich with micro-organisms that are essential to plants and keeping them healthy at the same time. There are some groups that help you understand the process of composting. If you are into this type of eco-friendly idea but short or has limited garden space, you can try vermicompost. It uses a worm to compost and has become popular in garden trends.

Garden Roofs

Green roofs are becoming a popular trend for gardening. No one can deny the benefits it gives to biodiversity. It provides good coverings and insulations. It also improves the quality of air that surrounds your garden, and they are just pretty attractive. Investing in a good green roof is a good idea. You can even use your existing shed as a roof if they meet all the requirements, especially the weight.

Having an eco-friendly garden takes into consideration all aspect that affects the environment. Picking smart choices in terms of plants, water usage, materials, and the soil is important to create a sustainable garden. Most importantly, make a conscious effort to take a little step in minimizing our footprint, and for us to see the change, we need to be the change as well.