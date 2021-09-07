8 Eco-Friendly Business Ideas You Can Implement Today

If you’re aware of the pressing climate change issues of the modern world and have an entrepreneurial spirit, you can start an eco-friendly business that will promote sustainability and generate profit.

Chances are, your potential consumers are already interested in corporate social responsibility, and you’ll have great support if you show you care about the environment through your business. Knowing what a green business is and how to start selling your products is a great first step.

Definition of Eco-Friendly Business

Eco-friendliness in the corporate world means that businesses perform activities that aren’t harmful to the environment. These businesses focus on using environmentally friendly materials, follow sustainable manufacturing processes, and continuously work on reducing the carbon footprint of the business and the rest of society.

Eco-friendly activities include the conservation of water, energy, and natural materials while cutting carbon emissions and limiting and recycling waste. They also include promoting safe working conditions, living wages, and inclusivity in the workplace.

Make a Green Business Plan

One of the first steps to starting an eco-friendly business is creating a green business plan. While a standard business plan demonstrates the financial viability of the proposed idea, a green business plan must also involve the environmental and social impacts of the proposal.

There are lists of questions you should answer in your business plan that include, but are not limited to:

Can you use locally sourced materials?

Can you employ disadvantaged workers?

Will your company reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

How will you minimize waste?

There are many business plan guides to help you define your business focus and execute your business plan. The concept is crucial, however, and can determine whether you will find success or not. Here are some industries to consider.

1. Sustainable Construction Materials

When it comes to selling sustainable construction materials, you’ll have the option to niche down and sell specific items or open an all-in-one store. With this business, you’ll focus on providing alternative building materials to people who wish to live sustainably.

Once you’ve planned your costs, found your suppliers, and set up a warehouse, you can proceed to promote your brand to your target audience. Don’t forget to set up an office for logistics where you’ll manage orders and receipts.

2. Organic Catering

People love to eat, and if you can provide an eco-friendly food solution, many will likely rush to order from you. For starters, consider what kind of food and service you wish to offer. Then, write down your goals and get involved in the industry to learn which aspects can be improved.

Obtain certifications and licenses to work with food and if you’re not crafty in the kitchen, consider hiring a chef to help out. Then, get in touch with food suppliers and move on to promoting your business as usual.

3. Eco-Friendly Beauty Salon

If you’re interested in offering something new in the beauty industry, you can always start an eco-friendly beauty salon. This industry has a large carbon footprint, and if you can provide something environmentally beneficial, you can win over customers.

Running an eco-friendly beauty salon means following general principles of eco-friendly living. Switch from plastic to glass containers, use recycling bins, and go paperless. Utilize biodegradable linens and choose environmentally safe brands.

4. Second-Hand Store

Fast fashion is a known issue among those who support a sustainable lifestyle. It uses too much water in production and raises ethical concerns. That means that opening a second-hand store with quality apparel can be a lucrative business.

The best part about this eco-friendly idea is that you can opt to open an online business. By sourcing exceptional clothing and making great photos, you can create a brand using digital marketing. Plus, you can use your home as a warehouse to save money until your business takes off.

5. Eco-Consulting Service

If you have experience in eco-friendly practices, you can consider starting an environmental consulting firm. The goal is to help other businesses make environmentally sound decisions, update policies, and better handle projects that impact the environment.

Besides experience, you’ll need to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology, geology, chemistry, or environmental science. After graduation, focus on getting experience in your niche, and then you can open your consulting agency.

6. Green Housekeeping Services

Since many people are becoming aware of their environmental impact, many are looking for green ways of cleaning their homes. If you decide to open a green housekeeping business, you’ll protect the families from germs while keeping harsh chemicals out of the environment.

Focus on being transparent about the products you use to clean homes and be ready to educate your clients on keeping their homes clean. For example, you can use basic green cleaning products, like vinegar or baking soda, or source other environmentally safe replacements.

7. Composting Business

A composting business collects recyclable waste from the community, similar to waste disposal services. You can organize your venture in two ways—either people drop off their garbage to you, or you go to them to collect it.

Regardless, you must know the science of composting cycles. The ecological background is desirable but not necessary. Remember to comply with all local regulations and obtain permits required to set up operations.

8. Environmental Blog

Starting an environmental blog is a good business idea if you believe you can be a great writer. You can monetize it in multiple ways and work on it as a side gig until it picks up. Then, use your platform to publish news about climate change and similar articles.

You can also show support and feature local green businesses, and they’ll likely do something in return. Build connections and establish yourself as an industry expert. Eventually, you might get paid to write or speak about the topic.

Summary

The interest in green business models is increasing all over the world. As a result, many entrepreneurs are looking for ideas to start eco-friendly companies, or adapt their current businesses to changing standards. By sourcing materials both locally and globally, it’s possible to promote a sustainable business, anywhere.

If you have an education related to environmental science, consider starting a consulting agency or a composting business. You can also manage a second-hand store or start an organic catering company. The options are limitless, with an entrepreneurial spirit, and a developed eco-conscious, you can find the business that’s good for you, and the environment.