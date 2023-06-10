8 Lawn Care Tips to Make Your Lawn Eye-Catching and Green

If you want your home to look stunning from the curb, you need to keep your lawn in tip-top shape. To do so, you’ll need to approach lawn care and landscaping tasks with a knowledgeable, confident demeanor. To help you on this journey, here are eight lawn care tips to make your lawn eye-catching, green, and incredibly healthy:

1. Trusting the Pros

The truth is that sometimes we are absolutely lost when it comes to our lawn care needs. When this happens, it’s important to trust the pros and call in a lawn care service that can get our lawn’s needs met. Doing so will ensure that the lawn looks as beautiful as humanly possible, after all. The experts can guide you through your needs and even teach you how to handle more complex lawn care tasks on your own in the future. If you’re wanting to become a self-sufficient, expert lawn care pro yourself, this is the way to go.

2. Watering Correctly

Many people fail to water at the proper time of day. Unfortunately, many people assume that they should water when it’s hot, and the sun is high up in the sky. In reality, you should be watering in the morning during cooler weather. When you water during height or high noon, it creates a wasteful use of water, as it’s evaporating much faster than it should. To keep your water bill low, your grass high, and your lawn looking stunning, you need to ensure you’re always watering correctly. And make sure to avoid over-watering!

3. Doing Proper Edging

Most homeowners like their lawns to look uniform with other homes in the neighborhood. If you’re one of these people, you need to learn how to properly edge your lawn during mowing and lawn maintenance sessions. Cutting the grass along the driveway, curb, and road in a proper, tidy fashion is what edging refers to. If you fail to handle the upkeep and style of these edges, your lawn will begin to look messy. Especially as the grass continues to grow, poorly-done edging can end up causing tons of aesthetic issues for a home’s lawn and larger landscaping approach.

4. Mowing at the Right Time (and Height)

Similar to watering your lawn, you must do mowing sessions at certain points in the day. You’ll want to consistently cut your lawn at the same time of day, and at the same height, if you want a classically beautiful lawn look, after all. Be sure to avoid cutting off more than a third of your grass blade’s height during any one session. If you follow this tip, you’ll be mowing like a pro in no time.

5. Make Sure Those Blades are Sharp!

Very few aspects of your mower are as important as its blades. When you’re mowing your lawn, you need to check your blades before each session. If they are dull, obstructed, or uneven you need to correct the issue before mowing. Poorly-kept blades can cause you to create uneven, or even damaged portions of your lawn. If you find that your blades are damaged, to ensure you do not mess up your blades further, you should avoid mowing completely until they are properly repaired.

6. Maintain Your Lawn Care Equipment

Speaking of maintenance and checking on mowers, you should be this thoughtful when it comes to the maintenance and upkeep of all of your lawn equipment. Doing so will help you keep your lawn looking snazzy, and will help you cut down on future repair or maintenance costs. The more often you tune up and check on equipment, the more you’ll be equipped to keep your lawn care practices on-point.

7. Aerate Your Lawn Correctly

Many homeowners have no idea what “aerating your lawn” even means. However, if you want a consistently beautiful and healthy lawn, aerating becomes essential. The aeration process counteracts soil compaction by adding small air holes throughout your lawn. This allows water to feed your grass more effectively and prevents soil and grass seed from dying. If you need help with aerating your lawn at first, you must call a professional to guide you through the ordeal.

8. Add Your Own Personality to Your Lawn

While there are many “normal” ways to make your lawn beautiful and eye-catching, it’s also crucial that you add a splash of your own unique personality to your lawn. Focus on landscaping projects, and making your lawn look like “you,” and you’ll have a lawn that will be the talk of the town in no time.