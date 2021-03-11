8 Reasons Why Recycling Rubber Is A Great Way Of Protecting The Environment

As the world advances, problems also become more complex and challenging. Today, people slowly realize that the planet is perishing little by little. The seriousness of environmental issues is more evident now than ever.

The environment’s problems keep on piling up – global warming, pollution, and tons of wastes, to name a few. People should start doing their part in solving these problems, and one of the best ways to protect the environment is through recycling.

There are a lot of materials you can recycle, like bottles and papers. But not a lot of people would think to recycle rubber. There are several benefits in doing so, especially for the environment. Check out how rubber recycling can save Earth!

Fewer Solid Wastes

The first benefit of rubber recycling, or any type of recycling, is that it cuts the number of waste produced. Recycling limits manufacturers from creating more products thus, using more materials. It also prevents consumers from buying and using more products.

Too many materials being made and used adds to the mountains of waste. A lot of old tires are discarded and filling landfills. Due to overcrowded landfills, several scraps are scattered everywhere. This situation is unhealthy for the environment and a complete eyesore.

Helps Solve Landfill Issues

Landfills are overwhelmed with the amount of trash they are receiving. The top three problems faced by landfills are toxins, leachate, and greenhouse gases. Aside from this, tires are bulky and take so much space in landfills, filling them up much faster. By recycling, you do not add to these problems.

Less Pollution

Not all rubber wastes are sent to landfills, and because of the size and present hazards, many landfills stopped accepting rubber tires. If it is not taken in landfills, where do you think rubber waste ends up? It ends up in the oceans or rivers. You would be surprised to see rubber products floating while scuba diving.

Physical rubber waste is not the only thing that pollutes lands and waters. When old tires are exposed to direct sunlight and are compressed under piles of other trash, they tear down and release harmful toxins. These heavy metals and dangerous chemicals can leach into the environment, contaminating the soil and even water and air.

Recycling rubbers will prevent land, water, and air pollution. The fewer rubbers being thrown out to the surroundings, the lesser pollution there is.

Reduces Carbon Footprint

Right now, new products are created from raw materials while the used ones are replaced and discarded. Instead of creating new products from natural materials, using recycled materials will be better for the environment.

This practice will reduce the carbon footprint, especially from factories and manufacturers. There will be less greenhouse gas emission, and since synthetic rubber is partly made out of plastic, using recycled rubber will lessen plastic use as well.

Worn-out rubbers can be recycled into a variety of items. There is a custom rubber gasket supplier that uses recycled rubber from old tires. New tires can be created from old ones. There are also a lot of DIY ideas where they are turned into furniture.

Lower Energy Use

Did you know that it takes so much energy to produce rubber? More energy used means more greenhouse gases emission. If companies continue the usual way of making rubber, the planet will diminish faster.

The production usually uses around 22 gallons of oil per tire. That is a lot of fossil fuel, which has limited supply. Opting to recycle than to replace will require less energy use. Manufacturers do not need too much energy to produce tires when it is made from recycled materials.

Old tires can also be used to produce energy itself. It is called tire-derived oil. The tires are correctly burned to make the oil. It can make the same amount of energy as coal and oil.

Controlled Production Of Natural Rubber

Rubber is derived from latex-producing trees. Rubber trees or trees, in general, are not easy to grow and harvest. The rubber industry has high demands. Rubber is used for various things, which means it needs to be produced a lot to keep up with people’s needs.

Recycling helps elevate the pressure on the environment. Having recycled rubbers as an alternative material for production will balance out the need for virgin materials. Rubber recycling will prevent the disruption of environmentally sensitive areas for rubber tree plantations.

Safety Measure Against Fire Hazards

Rubber materials are incredibly flammable. If left unattended in landfills or any surroundings, there is a dangerous potential for it to be caught on fire. Burned rubbers are not the same as other materials. It is very hazardous and difficult to control, making it spread quickly and creating more extensive damage.

It can burn for a longer time. The fires are not that easy to extinguish. Once burned, it can release harmful toxins that can contaminate the ground and air. The smoke from this type of fire is detrimental to people and can cause respiratory issues.

When rubbers are recycled, these fire, environmental, and health hazards are eliminated. The aftermath of burnt rubbers, which is costly, will also be prevented.

Prevents Insect Infestations

Protecting the environment also means protecting the people who live in it. Rubber recycling will stop insects from spreading. This activity will ensure the safety and wellness of the public.

Rubber tires that are left unattended during the rainy season can be home to pests. They can be the breeding grounds of mosquitos and under insects. This infestation can cause the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria.

The planet is not how it is used to be. People have forgotten that it is not immune to damages. There are a lot of innovations created today that are helpful but are unfortunately causing environmental problems.

Rubber, especially tires, is an unnoticed pollutant. It is a heavily used material that, in all honesty, cannot be refrained from using. However, there are ways it can be available while being environmentally-friendly.

These eight reasons show how it can be helpful to the planet when recycled. Recycling rubbers will lessen wastes, pollution, and carbon footprint. It will free up space in landfills. Energy resources are improved with rubber recycling. Most of all, it will protect the inhabitants of the planet from hazards.