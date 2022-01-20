8 Simple Ways to Make your House More Sustainable and Eco friendly

The current state of the world is one of environmental stress. We’re seeing increased instances of drought, global temperatures are on an unexpected upswing, and a host of other global issues are on the rise. To date, few have taken the time to understand the effects of eco-stress on individuals and their families. Several resources have shown us how eco-stress can impact our whole society. If you live in a home with eco-sensitive parents or children, these seven ways can help you make your house more sustainable and eco-friendly.

1. Install A Smart Meter in your Home

Many people are unaware that they already have a smart meter installed in their homes. Smart meters are the newest technology in energy management and home automation. They’re used to measure your electricity use and provide instant feedback on your usage. These meters can also help you reduce your energy costs by offering you real-time pricing on your monthly power bill.

2. Use Low Flow Faucets and Plumbing

Low flow faucets and plumbing fixtures can help reduce water consumption by up to 50 percent. If you’re looking for ways to save water, low-flow faucets are a great place to start. Several types of low-flow faucets are available, from single-handle to dual-handle faucets. In addition, there are low-flow toilets and showerheads.

3. Install a Berkey Water Filter

The Berkey is an excellent water filtration system that can help you purify your water. The Berkey water filters employ many advanced filters, including carbon and silver filters. These filters help remove chlorine, fluoride, and other contaminants found in tap water.

4. Install a Programmable Thermostat

Programmable thermostats are great for saving energy and money by turning off the heat or air conditioning whenever you’re not using them. In addition to saving energy, they can also save money by ensuring that your heating or cooling system is only used when necessary. If you’re looking for ways to save on your energy costs, consider installing a programmable thermostat in all of the rooms in your home.

5. Install a Solar Water Heater

Several types of solar water heaters are available, including solar water heaters that have a built-in pump. These solar water heaters can help you save energy by providing hot water on demand. Some environmental groups and other organizations have also recommended installing a solar water heater.

6. Use Renewable Energy Sources

Renewable energy sources include wind, hydropower, and geothermal energy. These sources can help reduce your pollution footprint by helping to reduce the use of fossil fuels. The proliferation of renewable energy sources has also helped reduce the cost of producing electricity from coal-fired power plants, thanks to economies of scale and the need for more investment capital to build new plants. Many people also consider these energy sources to be more environmentally friendly than fossil fuels.

7. Insulate Your Attic

A well-insulated attic can help you save money on your utility bills because it reduces the amount of heat that is lost through your roof or walls. You can also help keep your attic cool by installing ceiling fans in the summertime, or using a dehumidifier in winter.

8. Use a Home Energy Audit

A home energy audit can help you find ways to reduce your carbon footprint by identifying opportunities to save energy and money. Your home’s heating and cooling systems, lighting, appliances, water heaters for safe drinking water, and other systems can all be tested to determine their efficiency. This information can then be used to improve that will help you save money on your utility bills.

Conclusion

Reducing your carbon footprint can help you save money, and there are several ways to do so. The information above provides strategies that can help you reduce your carbon footprint while also helping to save money on utility bills.