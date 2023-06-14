9 Eco-Friendly Updates To Consider For Your Thousand Oaks Business

When making updates to your business, it’s important to keep budget and materials in mind. Not only do you want to choose a cost-effective product, but you also want something sustainable. Making eco-friendly updates a priority can help you cut costs and maintain a positive business reputation. Here are a few eco-friendly updates to consider for your business.

Complete an Audit

Before starting any eco-friendly updates, creating a strategy and plan can be helpful. An audit helps you and your employees better understand your strengths and weaknesses regarding eco-friendly practices. Review your company’s current carbon footprint and identify specific ways to improve it. A few things to consider include energy use, water consumption, existing building materials, and commonly used products. Some companies may even schedule a professional energy audit to better understand the different eco-friendly areas.

Set Up a Recycling Room

Designating a room within the office as the recycling room is a great start to a more eco-friendly office environment. Most people agree that they’re more likely to stay consistent with recycling if it’s easy and convenient. A room with recycling bins is an excellent way to encourage employees and visitors to recycle their plastics and papers.

Choose Sustainable Materials

Before making any additions or upgrades to your commercial office, consider what building materials are available. Sustainable materials are better for the environment and can also give your office a unique aesthetic. Additionally, 88% of customers said that they respect businesses that prioritize eco-friendly practices. Integrating sustainable building materials into your office design can boost your brand’s reputation.

A few eco-friendly materials to consider include bamboo, cork, cob, and stone. Asphalt is also a highly-recycled material that is perfect for paving your commercial lot. Make sure you choose the right asphalt paving company to plan an eco-friendly redesign of your Thousand Oaks, California, parking lot.

Improve Your Shipping and Delivery Practices

Making improvements to your product’s packaging and shipping practices can also make your business more environmentally friendly. Customers often appreciate brands that make it a point to choose more sustainable products. Shipping items together by improving warehouse logistics can also reduce transportation needs. Choose green materials when designing your product’s packaging. Materials that are biodegradable or recyclable are even better. Paper and cardboard, corn starch, bubble wrap, and biodegradable plastic are all material types to consider. Consider repurposing your packaging or recycling and reusing paper products from item returns if possible.

Revamp Your Return Policy

Revamping your return policy can also help you reduce your carbon footprint. Allowing or encouraging customers to return single products can significantly add to the number of vehicles on the road. Some retail companies have set return minimums. If a customer wants to return an item under a certain amount, the business may issue a refund and allow the customer to keep the item. Some businesses may also use reusable packages that allow customers to return the product in the same box in which it was shipped, reducing the amount of paper waste.

Move to a Digital Work Environment

Moving your workspace to a digital work environment can also help you do your part in conserving energy. Allowing your team members to work from home reduces the number of vehicles on the road. It can also save you money since you don’t have to pay for an office’s electrical, water, gas, or other utilities. You could also offer client or customer appointments virtually to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Hosting sustainable work conferences and events can also be a great way to boost your eco-friendliness as a business.

Implement Barcodes and Scanning Tools

Using barcodes or scanning tools instead of shipping labels can reduce paper use within your business. Restaurants can use QR codes instead of paper menus. The use of barcodes and other scanning tools significantly reduces paper waste and printing energy. Implementing barcodes is easy and can be completed using a variety of software programs.

Move to a Green Web Host

Many web hosting companies have made a shift toward eco-friendly practices. Moving your website to a green web host also helps achieve this mission. These companies are more likely to use carbon offsets or renewable energy sources for powering servers. In some cases, moving to a green web cost can also save you money.

Carefully Choose Cleaning Products

Many of the cleaning products available today include harsh chemicals that are bad for the environment. Carefully choosing the cleaning products used in your office environment can also help you be more eco-friendly. Choose products certified by the EPA. Larger offices may even choose to outsource their office cleaning needs to a green-friendly cleaning company.

Customers today care more about environmentally friendly practices than ever before. Keeping eco-friendly materials and designs in mind can help you maintain an eco-friendly business while protecting your brand reputation.