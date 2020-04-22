A Lonely Hara-Kiri

We’re lost on a mote flying through space

Shaken from the cosmic dust bag

And thoughtlessly sent flying midst

Trillions of other nameless motes

Towards an unknown fate.

The cacophony we live in fools us.

We imagine the universe like a bustling city

But it is a vast and empty void

With no care for the anxious mind.

In this cold, forbidding place

The only warmth is in the heart,

If we are lucky enough to find it.

We’re putting our finger on the scale of fate

And go on pressing it firmly.

We cannot blame chance for the climate calamity,

Our doing is our own undoing.

Climate change may kill us

But that won’t even register

On the seismograph of the universe

No god will notice, let alone come to our aid.

Nor did the universe celebrate our accidental arrival,

Or our brief existence,

And it is just as unlikely to pay any heed

To our self-administered departure.

We are paying the price for our self-absorption

And the wanton destruction of life.

The ship is sinking, and prayers do not avail

So go get a bucket and bail.