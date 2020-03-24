A Poem To Remind Us Barbara A. Mendelsohn's LITTERNY Keeps Us Vigilant
LITTERNY
Barbara A Mendelsohn
Litter is
plastic bags,
magnetic tape, crumpled wads,
tobacco butts
and plastic cups─
by-products of unconcern.
From dross by the gross,
Lord, deliver us!
From the wretched refuse of our teeming stores,
Good God deliver us!
From filmy fluff
flapping like
birds entrapped.
Deliver us!
From soft drink cans
and wrappers sans
whatever once they covered,
Lord deliver us!
From forms of McLitter
over 10 zillion strewn–
Good God, deliver us!
From such hairballs of humanity,
Please God deliver us,
─And how enlighten them?