Advantages of solar panels and calculation of their power

The relevance of solar panels is growing every day. This is due to the ever-increasing electricity tariffs, as well as the deteriorating environmental situation in the world.

Despite this, many still do not seriously consider the possibility of obtaining electricity from solar energy. For this reason, it is worth considering the operation of solar panels in detail, as well as all their positive aspects.

What are solar panels?

Currently, ready-made kits for home and business solar panels are freely available and it is not difficult to find solar contractors to install them. Despite the different performance characteristics, they all consist of the same components. Among them:

Solar panels; inverter; Rechargeable batteries; Battery charge controller; Continuous development of solar energy.

Direct solar energy enters the panels, from where it is sent to the inverter. It converts it into electrical energy. Further, the provision of the received electricity to consumers is already taking place. The rest of the electricity is sent to the batteries. They are used to provide consumers with food at night and in cloudy weather.

The benefits of solar panels

We can safely say that solar batteries are the future, as they have a wide list of popular consumer qualities and advantages. Among them:

Environmental friendliness

The production of electrical energy on an industrial scale causes enormous damage to the environment. As for electric batteries, they do not pose any threat to humans, animals or plants. Of course, the production of batteries and various conductors occurs with the formation of toxic substances, but in very meager amounts.

Renewable energy

There are still a huge number of thermal power plants operating in the world. It can even be said that they generate in a number of regions the overwhelming amount of electricity used by consumers. They use non-renewable energy sources for their operation. These are gas, coal and oil products. Absolutely all types of solar panels are focused on collecting solar energy. This is a renewable source of electrical energy that will exist as long as the sun exists.

Long service life

The high level of efficiency of solar panels is maintained for at least 25 years. Only after this period does it begin to decline. In this case, you should only replace the components whose service life has already come to an end. Such a long service life of the equipment is due to reliable components, as well as the almost complete absence of moving parts. The exception is solar panels equipped with drives. Due to the latter, the panels are constantly directed towards the sun. Drives can only be found at large solar power plants. Household systems, as a rule, are not equipped with them.

Autonomy

If a breakdown occurs at the central power plant, then consumers will immediately lose electricity. There is no question of any autonomy. As for solar panels, they have this quality. The only condition for their functioning is only the presence of sunlight.

Complete independence from electricity tariffs

Electricity, which comes from power plants, is constantly becoming more expensive. Solar energy costs nothing. The price of it will not fall or rise. Having bought once and installed a set of solar panels, the owner is deprived of the need to pay for electricity. Of course, it will take some time to cover the initial investment, but after that, electricity will be practically free.

Ability to increase power

Answering the question how to choose a solar panel, you should understand that the main difference between them lies in the power of the system. This very power is an indicator that can be increased if necessary. To do this, simply buy new panels and connect to the system. Of course, additional space will be required to accommodate them, but within the framework of private use, this will definitely not be a problem.

Wide variety of systems

Many companies are engaged in the production of solar panels. They are ready to offer low-cost systems, the power of which is enough to provide power to a couple of consumers, as well as entire stations that can provide energy to a small village.

Continuous development of solar energy

Every year the equipment will become more efficient and affordable. In the near future, every compatriot will have the opportunity to acquire their own small solar power plant.

Calculation of the power of solar panels

If someone decides to install solar panels in his house, then the first thing he will need to do is calculate the power that will cover his needs. Of course, you can buy a system with the highest power rating, but it is likely that its potential will not be used even by half. That is, the money will be wasted. When calculating this parameter, it is worth adding the power of all consumers of electrical energy in the house.

It will be advisable to take into account the average number of devices:

Washing machine – 600 W.;

TV – 100 W.;

Refrigerator (energy saving class “A”) – 100 W.;

Air conditioner – 600 W.;

Three energy-saving lamps – 50 W.;

Computer – 120 W.;

Router – 20 W.

The total power consumption is 1590 watts. It is worth adding 20% ​​of the stock to it. For the listed set of devices, you can limit yourself to a set of solar panels with a capacity of 2 kW. If the number of consumers increases, then purchase the appropriate number of panels.

The focus should also be on batteries. In general, five batteries of 300 Ah are enough for an ordinary house. Their capacity will begin to decline no earlier than in 15-20 years, provided that they are discharged by no more than 60%.

Solar power plants for the home should be not only efficient, but also practical. That is, do not hamper the residents in their daily activities. To this end, the panels should not be placed on the ground. Choose for this the roof of a house, garage or other buildings.

Make sure that the shadow of trees and other objects does not fall on the panel. Otherwise, this will lead to a decrease in their efficiency. The remaining components, and these are the inverter and batteries, should be placed in a dry and warm room. Low temperatures and high humidity are detrimental to them.

Difficulties with the use of equipment will definitely not arise. It comes with a detailed instruction manual and intuitive control panels.