All You Need To Know About Singapore Residency

Singapore may be a tiny island nation in Southeast Asia, but it is one of the most developed countries in the world. Men and women around the globe are ready to do anything to get citizenship in Singapore. Well-developed infrastructure with all modern amenities and a high-quality lifestyle are some crucial reasons why thousands of individuals apply for permanent residency in this country.

Singapore is certainly the business hub of Asia and the best place to live, work, and play. This article aims to serve as a guide for beginners interested in securing a permanent resident status in Singapore.

The Difference Between Permanent Residence and Citizenship

If you want to live and work in Singapore indefinitely, the first step for you is to obtain the status of a permanent resident. You need to be well informed and fully prepared if you are applying to get a permanent residence visa in SG. It is better to learn from the mistakes of others and avoid those mistakes to make sure your application gets approved. You are eligible for all the perks and facilities that are enjoyed by the citizens of Singapore as a Permanent Resident. Once you obtain this status and live as a Singapore Resident for 2 years, you become eligible to apply for citizenship of the country. As a PR, you have access to a high-quality healthcare facility, the highest quality education, and public housing at highly subsidized rates.

Ways to Obtain PR Status in Singapore

With a Permanent Resident status serving as an intermediary step towards securing the citizenship of the country, it is not surprising to see so many people applying for it through various channels. Nearly 31,700 individuals have been granted PR status every year in the last 5 years by the Singapore government. It is a clear indication of the strong desire for a chance to live and work in Singapore. Different ways of securing a PR status in Singapore are as follows.

PTS Scheme

GIP Scheme

Foreign Artistic Talent Scheme

Of these three ways, the third one called the Foreign Artistic Talent scheme gives PR status to outstanding individuals from the world of art in recognition of their contribution and cultural significance. If you are a prominent artist willing to make Singapore your artistic hub, you can apply for permanent resident status under this scheme. You must be a well-known artist in your own country with talent in the fields of art, music, drama, movies, literature, dance, or photography. The thing to keep in mind is that the success rate of people applying for PR under the Foreign Artistic Talent Scheme is not very high. Therefore, it is advisable to take the route of the other two schemes.

Eligibility Requirements Under GIP and PTS Schemes

Under GIP and PTS schemes, anyone who belongs to the following categories can apply for PR status in Singapore. Here it is important to note that GIP stands for Global Investor Program whereas PTS means Professionals, Technical Personnel, and Skilled Workers scheme.

You must be a spouse or unmarried kids (below the age of 21) of an already Singapore citizen or PR

You must be a parent/parents of an already Singapore citizen

You must be a holder of Employment Pass or S Pass

You must be an entrepreneur or an investor eligible under the GIP scheme

As an Investor

If you want to become a permanent resident of Singapore as an investor, you need to apply under the GIP scheme. Under this scheme, anyone who is willing to start a business by investing a minimum of SGD 2.5 million is eligible to become a permanent resident. You can also choose to invest SGD 2.5 million in a fund that is approved under the GIP scheme. Besides money, there are some other requirements for obtaining a permanent resident status under GIP.

You must have an entrepreneurial background.

You must have a fantastic business proposal

You must have a wonderful track record as a business owner

As a Skilled Worker or Technical Professional

Another popular way of gaining entry into Singapore and securing a permanent resident visa is through the PTS scheme. PTS is an acronym that stands for Professionals, Technical Personnel, and Skilled Workers scheme. This scheme is primarily for skilled technical and non-technical professionals working in Singapore to apply for permanent resident status. PTS is the most popular and common way of securing a PR status. According to a rough estimate, more than 95% of the permanent residents of Singapore have chosen this route to attain PR and later citizenship of the country. You are not required to invest a lot of money as is the case with the GIP scheme. However, you must be employed in a Singapore company at the time of applying for permanent resident status under the PTS scheme.

You can enter Singapore on a working visit by securing an employment pass called S Pass. Even after producing this Pass, you are asked to provide payslips for the last 6 months to prove that you have been working in the country. Under the rules of PTS, any skilled worker employed in Singapore cannot apply for a permanent resident status until he has worked for at least 6 months.

How Long Does it Take For Application to be Processed?

One can apply for permanent resident status online by visiting the website of Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) or through a company that specializes in immigration services. If you have filled the form correctly and provided all the documents that have been asked for, your application gets processed in 4-6 months. If your application is rejected, there is no point in asking for a reason for rejection. Look for the mistakes in your application and apply for permanent resident status after rectifying these mistakes. Do not make the mistake of submitting your application as soon as it is rejected.

There is no magical formula that makes your application for PR status in Singapore a success. However, if you have provided authentic information and filled the form correctly, your chances of securing PR status increase significantly. What are you waiting for? A dream lifestyle with all modern amenities awaits you in Singapore.