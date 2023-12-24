Aluminum Canned Water: A Sustainable Hydration Revolution

In an age where sustainability and environmental responsibility are more important than ever, a new trend is emerging in the realm of hydration: aluminum canned water.

The Problem with Plastic

For decades, plastic water bottles have been the primary choice for convenient hydration, yet, the environmental impact of this ‘convenience’ has been devastating. Here are some key statistics and insights from authoritative sources that underscore the magnitude of this problem:

Global Consumption and Increase Over Time

According to research by Euromonitor, as reported by the Plastic Soup Foundation, the worldwide consumption of plastic bottles is alarmingly high and increasing. In 2016, 480 billion plastic bottles were sold, a significant rise from the 300 billion sold in 2004. This number was projected to increase to 583.3 billion by 2021, equating to one million plastic bottles sold every minute globally.

Recycling Rates and Ocean Pollution

The same report by the Plastic Soup Foundation highlights a critical issue in plastic recycling. In 2016, less than half of the purchased plastic bottles were collected for recycling, and only a mere 7% of these collected bottles were used to make new PET bottles. The majority of plastic bottles end up in landfills or directly in the environment. Furthermore, it’s estimated that annually, between 5 and 13 billion kilograms of plastic waste end up in the ocean, equivalent to the contents of a full rubbish collection lorry every minute.

Annual Plastic Waste Production and Oceanic Contribution

Our World in Data provides a broader context to these statistics, noting that the world produces around 350 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Of this enormous quantity, recent high-quality studies suggest that between 1 and 2 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans annually; this means that approximately 0.5% of all plastic waste produced ends up in the ocean.

These statistics paint an increasingly dire picture of the current state of plastic pollution; the growing consumption of plastic bottles, low recycling rates, and significant contributions to ocean pollution highlight the urgent need for more sustainable solutions in tackling the global hydration needs – enter aluminum canned water.

Why Aluminum?

Aluminum presents a viable alternative; it’s lightweight, durable, and most importantly, highly recyclable. In fact, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its quality. This contrasts sharply with plastic, which generally sees a downgrade in quality with each recycling process and often ends up as non-recyclable waste.

Environmental Benefits

The environmental benefits of aluminum canned water are substantial:

High recyclability : Aluminum cans have a recycling rate of about 69%, which is significantly higher than plastic.

Energy efficiency : Recycling aluminum requires 95% less energy than producing new aluminum, further reducing its carbon footprint .

Longevity : The durability of aluminum means cans can have a longer life cycle, potentially reducing the need for frequent production.

Health and Safety

Apart from the environmental advantages, aluminum canned water is also beneficial for health. Unlike some plastics, aluminum cans don’t contain harmful chemicals that can leach into the water; this makes them an infinitely safer choice for storing and consuming water.

Market Response

The market has seen a positive response to aluminum canned water, with companies like Liquid Death having gained popularity not just for their environmental stance, but also for their unique branding. Today’s consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact that their choices carry, and consequently, they’re demonstrating an encouraging, growing preference for sustainable products – finally, we are ‘voting with our feet’ to keep this planet’s well-being in check.

Innovative Use in Sustainable Architecture

Beyond its application in packaging, aluminum’s versatility and durability are increasingly being recognized in the field of sustainable architecture – although, one could consider architecture to still be packaging, just on a much larger scale! With its combination of lightweight and killer strength, aluminum makes for an ideal material when it comes to innovative, eco-friendly building design and construction; its ability to reflect sunlight and heat aids also in energy efficiency, thus reducing the need for artificial cooling in buildings. And the benefits keep coming – aluminum’s superior resistance to corrosion ensures a longer lifespan, and with minimal maintenance, to boot. All of this further underscores its pivotal role in sustainable construction practices; the broader use of aluminum in industries outside the scope of packaging exemplifies its immense potential- aluminum could well become a material that is upfront and central to environmental sustainability.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite its advantages, aluminum canned water does face its challenges. The cost of aluminum, for example, is notably higher than plastic, which can be a barrier to widespread adoption. Additionally, the mining and production of aluminum does have its environmental impacts to consider, though these are mitigated significantly through recycling. Overall, the future of aluminum canned water seems very promising, and as technology advances and recycling processes improve, it can become an even more sustainable, affordable solution.