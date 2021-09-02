Animal Rights and Racing

Greyhound, horse racing and any form of animal racing are big issues for animal rights activists, and the general feeling in activist and anonymous action circles is that these so-called sports verge on the unacceptable. This article aims to enlighten and educate around some of the issues at hand.

Why Animal Rights Are Contrary to Racing

Animal rights organizations such as Anonymous for the Voiceless (AV) and many others out there point out that animal racing, specifically horse racing, is cruel by its very nature. The three main reasons given are presented below.

The training of a champion horse racer is endless, tiring, physically demanding, and many of the hopefuls do not make it past the first hurdle. We do not see or hear about these animals. The horses we see on the track are the best of the best and the ones who have made it through the gruelling training regimes that make champion racers.

Then there is the issue of having to whip or encourage the animal, and many people believe this is degrading for both the sport and the individual involved in such practices. Yes, various racing organisations have tightened the rules around whipping, and fewer whips or only using the whip in the last section of the race seems to have made it better in their minds. However, there has been research done that shows that the jockeys get no benefit from using the whip.

Many would have you believe the horse is a running animal, that it lives to race and enjoys this. Perhaps this is true for some horses as it is for some human beings; however, the Darwinian analysis would show that horses are, in fact, from the plains, and this open range running and roaming is done at their leisure. They are also social animals, and the solitary life of a champion racehorse has broken both the spirit and heart of many a racehorse. It is just not natural.

There are also many other types of games that will keep you entertained, so the question is, why would we need to engage and entertain the thought of animal racing?

The Proof That Racing Is Not Essential

It is indeed a sport that can be traced back to 4500 BC, but this just goes to show how outdated the so-called sport is.

There is an argument that the industry supports too many people and other related businesses for it to simply be shut down or closed. However, the argument is that based on the last 24 months, there was limited actual racing, and there have been changes that should help to show that the industry can be maintained and may even prosper without a horse having to be whipped to the finish line.

The modern-day racecourses have gone online, and this is not really about the socializing and friendships that many have in the past said that a day at the races is all about.

Furthermore, during the recent lockdowns, horse racing was replaced on the television by virtual racing, which seemed to serve its purpose. The winner is random, and there are never any animals hurt in the process. As technology changes, so too can the manner in which animal racing is carried out.

And the bottom line is that animals are not ours for entertainment.