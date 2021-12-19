“A visual masterpiece…a must-have that brings greater clarity to the dramatic changes we are witnessing, so that we can perhaps best determine the future of our planet.” —Rebecca Martin, director, National Geographic Expeditions Council and president, Exploration Connections

Climate change, shrinking wildlife habitats, rising sea levels, and vanishing species. These are big, important ideas that deserve a proper exploration—just the type of revealing journey you will experience in The Atlas of a Changing Climate: Our Evolving Planet Visualized with More Than 100 Maps, Charts, and Infographics.

Ecologist Brian Buma helps us envision—both literally and figuratively—the history, present, and possible futures of the imperiled ecosystems directly influencing our lives.

By presenting the forces driving Earth’s changes through illuminating maps, charts, and infographics, he proves the depth of our connectivity to our planet, revealing both the vulnerability—and hope—intrinsic in that link.