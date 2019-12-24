The Rise of Bamboo for Eco-Friendly Interiors

When people think of bamboo, many picture thick roots in the paws of a panda bear or stalks shooting up from the ground to create thick forests. Rarely do people think of bamboo floors or walls, yet the plant’s wood is now being used for such purposes.

In a world threatened by global warming and waning limited resources, consumers are looking for ways to live sustainably and protect our precious planet. And, for some, bamboo interiors are the answer. From floors to technology, this versatile material is the perfect solution. And, as it continues to grow in popularity, those who incorporate bamboo into their home will reap many benefits, all while promoting eco-friendly lifestyles.

Sustainability

Bamboo truly is the construction material of the future. Unlike oak, cedar or other hardwoods, bamboo plants are not trees. In fact, they are classified as a type of wild grass and hence can be renewed endlessly. Because of this reason, the harvesting of bamboo does not have much of an effect on the environment.

It also grows at an incredibly rapid pace, with the fastest species growing up to nearly three feet in a single day. With an optimum harvest period of five to six years, bamboo can easily be planted, grown and harvested to meet the growing demands of earth-conscious consumers. And, once it is harvested, there is no need to replant, since new plants develop from pre-existing remains of the shoot.

The plant itself is also very eco-friendly, as it consumes carbon dioxide at a much faster rate than most hardwood plants. Likewise, it is also able to produce more oxygen, creating cleaner, more breathable air. Additionally, bamboo can be grown with no added fertilizers, irrigation or pesticides, significantly reducing environmental pollution.

Durability

One of the most versatile uses of bamboo is in the form of interior flooring. If treated properly, this material is extremely durable and can withstand years of heavy foot traffic. After pressing, the wood is stronger and harder than most other hardwoods. It has even been used as scaffolding in eastern countries like China.

Over time, the floor surface may become discolored or damaged. However, bamboo can be easily refinished and restored to its original beauty. This type of flooring is also cost-effective and affordable when compared to more traditional wood options.

The best way to prolong the life and strength of bamboo flooring is to ensure it is installed correctly. There are a number of ways to install this flooring, so it’s important to hire a professional team to lay the boards. Some companies offer project management and training in this specialty floor fitting. Be sure to choose a professional company that is experienced in installing these colorful wooden planks.

Modern Design

Bamboo comes with many benefits, including strength and eco-friendliness. But it also offers an element of natural beauty to a building’s interior. The grainy texture and amber color easily complements its surroundings. It also bends easily to form gently curved walls, tables, chairs and other furniture, giving your space an artistic element.

People have even built entire houses out of bamboo. For instance, there are more than 60 bamboo structures in Asia including a yoga pavilion, a marketplace and a handful of open-air treehouses. These buildings have the strength to withstand earthquakes and strong winds because they are extremely flexible. And, when treated with natural salts, they deter insects and prevent wood rot.

Eco-Friendly Is Trending

The list of bamboo products and uses will continue to grow as consumers look to incorporate more sustainable, natural elements into their living spaces. Unfortunately, global resources continue to decline, but bamboo housing construction is one practical solution, allowing us to draw on ancient traditions to help protect the planet we call home. And, as awareness of this material’s strengths and benefits spreads, bamboo has great potential to become the new modern look of interior design.