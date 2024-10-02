Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life by Ferris Jabr presents a fresh perspective on our planet’s history and its relationship with life. Jabr argues that Earth is not merely an inanimate object where life happens to exist; rather, it is a living, breathing system shaped by the organisms that inhabit it. Through vivid descriptions and scientific storytelling, Jabr explains how life has coevolved with Earth’s environment, transforming it from a barren rock into a vibrant, life-sustaining planet.

The book also discusses humanity’s significant impact on Earth’s systems, from agriculture to pollution, and challenges readers to reconsider their role in protecting the planet’s intricate balance. Jabr’s work invites readers to see Earth as a living entity, with the future of its ecosystems largely in human hands​