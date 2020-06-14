Best Chemical Free Soap Brands to Make Your Life More Eco Friendly

Are you environmentally conscious? Try these chemical free soap brands for your sink and your showers. They will help the environment and make your body clean!

Everyone knows washing your hands is a part of good hygiene, but what if your soap is doing you more harm than good?

Did you know that chemical ingredients in standard soap can promote allergies, disrupt your hormones, and lead to reproductive issues?

If you’re a health-conscious person, you’ve probably considered switching to chemical-free soap.

Not all natural hand soap companies are created equal, though. Let’s take a look at the best brands that produce non-toxic and chemical-free soap.

1. Dr. Bronner’s

Dr. Bronner’s was making natural hand soap long before it was cool to be environmentally conscious.

Founded in the late 1940s by the legendary character Emanuel Bronner, Dr. Bronner’s has been a mainstay in hippy households for decades. As an added bonus, the label of this infamous soap offers a unique spiritual perspective, presenting an abundance of reading material.

2. Puracy

Started by two best friends in Austin, Texas, Puracy produces non-toxic, plant based soaps that are safe for both your family and the environment.

Not only do they make natural liquid soap, they also produce a long list of household cleaning products. Once you start realizing how many chemicals and toxic ingredients are in all of your standard household cleaning products, you’ll want to start purifying your cleaning cabinet and choosing non-toxic options like Puracy.

3. Hugo Naturals

Free from parabens, silicones, petrochemicals, animal fats, formaldehyde, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, hydroquinone, synthetic surfactants, and propylene glycol, Hugo Naturals takes their promise of using natural ingredients seriously.

They take pride in the quality of the food-grade ingredients that they use. You can also rest easy known that their products are made from sustainable sources and free from gluten and soy. On top of this, they’re never tested on animals and 100% vegan.

4. Avalon Organics

From organic body wash to lotions and shaving cream, Avalon Organics has your whole bath and body routine covered.

Their products are all certified organic, so you never have to worry about what “all-natural” really means. They also focus on using sustainably sourced and post-consumer material for their packaging.

5. Nature’s Gate

Started by two brothers in Venice Beach, CA in 1972, Nature’s Gate began with a single product: Rainwater Herbal Shampoo. An instant hit, the company grew from there and now offers hair, body, sun, and oral care products, to name a few.

6. Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

This soap company located in the Canadian Rockies prides itself on their handmade soap that is comprised of 100% simple and natural ingredients.

Toxin-free and never tested on animals, you can feel good about your family using these soaps. They also offer a long list of other products, such as bath salts, essential oils, hair care products, face masks, and more.

7. Tom’s of Maine

Originally started in Maine in the 1970s by Tom and Kate Chappell, Tom’s of Maine is now a division of Colgate-Palmolive. While some people might scoff at the transfer of this small company to a major corporation, others claim that they’ve been able to maintain their original vision.

Whether you’re looking for toothpaste, soap, or deodorant, you can find it at Tom’s of Maine. You can even take a tour of their factory if you want to see how the products are made with your own two eyes.

8. Weleda

Weleda’s products are free from toxic chemicals and synthetic compounds. All of their products have no parabens, preservatives, sodium-laurel-sulfate (SLS), synthetic fragrances, phthalate, and GMOs.

They’re also committed to engaging in fair trade partnerships while sourcing their ingredients. Certified by the International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association (NATRUE), you can feel good about buying and using Weleda’s products.

9. Young Living

The founder of Young Living, D. Gary Young, traveled around the world to study essential oil techniques. In doing so, he learned about how widely the quality of essential oils can vary. They developed their own farmland in Idaho in Utah in order to grow their own medicinal herbs.

Widely knowledgable about the therapeutic power of plants, Young used his expertise to start the world’s largest line of oil-infused products. Whatever personal care products you’re looking for, Young Living has it. If you’re interested in toxic-free soaps that harness the power of essential oils, this might be the brand for you.

10. Silly Goats Soap Company

This small soap company located in South-Central Kentucky makes soap from goat’s milk, which is great for replenishing minerals, vitamins, and oils into dry skin.

Their soap is handmade from the milk of the herd they have on their farm using only goat’s milk, coconut, palm, and olive oils, as well as essential oils and natural fragrances. The soap is made in homemade wooden molds using all-natural ingredients and produced in small batches.

You Have Tons of Choices When It Comes to Chemical-Free Soap!

With the rising popularity of environmentally and health-conscious movements, natural hand soap companies are popping up left and right. While sometimes you have to read between the lines to determine what “all-natural” really means, other times companies are incredibly transparent about their ingredients and business practices.

It’s not easy to say which is the best organic soap or the best natural soap product, as a lot of it has to do with personal preferences. Some people are more concerned with a product being free from animal products, while someone else might be mostly worried about SLS and other chemicals. It’s up to you to decide where you draw the line, but doing research into companies, their missions, and their practices can help you make good choices that you feel comfortable with.

Did you find this article about chemical-free soap helpful? If so, be sure to check out the rest of our blog for more informative content!