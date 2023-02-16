Best Fonts for Email: Usage Tips and Tricks

Typography isn’t something that a lot of people are intimately familiar with. That means many people don’t understand the value of different email fonts. The style of your letters can add an entirely different flair to things, making your message more lighthearted, or more serious and professional. It’s hard to pick the best fonts for email, but there are some strong contenders.

In this article, we will cover the following fonts:

Calibri

Futura

Helvetica Now

Courier

Verdana

But before we get into that, let’s talk a little more about why web-safe fonts for email are important in the first place.

Email Fonts: Why Do They Matter?

If you’ve ever played around with fonts in a word processor, you probably know how big a difference that can make regarding the tone of your text. Time’s New Roman is classic, but uninteresting. Algerian is eye-catching but not very professional. And Wingdings is absolutely nonsensical. This is why fonts can make a big difference.

That said, when you are looking for the best professional fonts for email, you want to stick with a pretty limited array of fonts: the most important thing is that the font you choose is easily legible. The easier it is to read, the better choice it is. This means you want fonts that have clearly printed letters without too much stylization, and they need to have enough space between them so that the letters don’t blend together.

For this purpose, sans-serif fonts are the best choice. They aren’t very stylized, and they have good spacing between letters. A common example of a sans-serif font is Arial, which you are probably familiar with. These are the best choices for email signature fonts.

However, another important thing to keep in mind is that not all fonts are universal. For instance, you might have some fonts on your computer that your email recipient does not have on their computer. In this case, even if you compose your email with a certain font, the recipient will not see that font when they receive your email. So, it’s important to select a font that you know the recipient also possesses.

But asking people if they have a certain font on their computer is a little strange, especially in a professional setting. You are much better off just picking universal fonts that practically everyone has. There are some fonts that essentially every computer has installed regardless of its operating system. The fonts we are about to cover are some of these options.

Calibri

Calibri is a super common font. It has been the go-to standard for Microsoft OS since 2007. It’s one of the best fonts for email marketing due to its soft, rounded letters are that easily legible. It looks modern, and there’s about no one out there who would have trouble reading it or think it inappropriate. For the other fonts, we’d include a screenshot of what it looks like, but there’s no need with this one. This entire article is written in Calibri!

Futura

This font is a timeless classic, designed all the way back in 1927. It’s not too fancy, but it is nice to look at, and it is extremely legible in both upper and lowercase. Compared to Calibri, it’s a little more defined, but not enough for it to impact how easy it is to read. It’s a good font to choose if you want to be a little adventurous, but not so much that you pick something problematic.

Helvetica Now

Helvetica Now was released in 2019, making it one of the best fonts to use for email marketing, since it is so modern. Of course, it’s not radically different from the other fonts on this list, but since we are aiming for professional and legible fonts, it’s a given that they aren’t going to vary that much from each other. Either way, if the standard font like Calibri, Arial, or Times New Roman isn’t doing it for you, then Helvetica Now is a different option available to you.

Courier

Designed in 1955, you may recognize the Courier font even if you don’t realize it. Believe it or not, this is the typical standard font used for screenwriting in the film industry. As you may imagine, that means this font is very legible and well-spaced. It can even be adjusted to be monospaced. If it’s good enough for the big screen, it’s almost certainly good enough for your email. Like all of these options, it isn’t the most interesting font in the world, but it offers some slight variation.

Verdana

When it comes to good email fonts, Verdana is a great choice. It’s unique because it was designed to be very legible even on low-resolution screens, which is accomplished through its lowercase letters that are both tall and wide. If you are sending an email to someone with a low-resolution screen, or just poor eyesight overall, it’s not a terrible idea to use the Verdana font. Of course, it’s just as good of an option under any circumstances, so it’s not like you have to limit it to those scenarios.

Summary

All the fonts mentioned in this article are web-safe, which means they are included on all computers regardless of their operating system. From Mac to Windows, you can still find the fonts mentioned here. This makes them some of the best email fonts to use because you can know for certain that your recipient possesses these fonts.

Of course, they are professional as well. There are other fonts you can use besides these five, of course. Just keep in mind that, if you pick a different font, the main criteria to select is that it should be legibility. That means clearly printed letters with proper spacing between them. Always be sure to use one or two fonts maximum in your email, as well as two or fewer typefaces. Any more and the email will look unprofessional.