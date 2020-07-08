Exactly What Are the Best Non Toxic Cleaners, Anyway?

According to environmental experts, your average household cleaning products have about 62 different chemicals in them.

If you have little children or pets in your house, you may not want to use these chemicals that can harm them. But in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important now than ever to still clean.

Thankfully, there are many alternatives to chemical cleaners out there. Here are some of the best non toxic cleaners!

Branch Basics

Regardless of what cleaner you need, all of the Branch Basics products are non toxic.

Branch Basics may be a little bit more expensive than other products out there, but they offer a starter kit that will be for $59. In the starter kit, you’ll get a few different kinds of spray, some cleaning agents, and some hand soaps.

The bottles are half full of their chemical-free cleaning concentrates, and then all you have to do is add water.

These bottles are great because they are reusable so you don’t have to waste bottles once you’re done with them. If this interests you, you should click here to learn more about green cleaning products.

Bon Ami Powder Cleanser

Bon Ami is another great brand that doesn’t put harsh chemicals in their products. Their powder cleanser may be the best product that they offer.

With the powder cleanser, you can use it as scrubbing powder for all kinds of things. These can be great for scrubbing bathtubs, kitchen sinks, and bathtubs. You can basically use it for anything where you need something a little bit stronger.

In their powder cleanser, there are these ingredients:

Limestone

Feldspar

Soda ash

Baking soda

You won’t find any harmful chemicals in this product!

Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative is also an organic and natural brand. In addition to great products, they offer great customer service as well with delivery to your home and the ability to easily reorder your favorite products.

They have reasonable prices as well and will also let you order products based on a subscription.

In addition to all kinds of popular household products, they can send you personal care products that are organic and environmentally friendly as well.

They’ll send you their own products, but they also partner up with other popular organic companies to make sure that you get the best cleaners for your home.

Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner

The Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner can really work for cleaning just about anything.

You can clean your furniture, dishes, floors, countertops, and even your car if you wanted to. This cleaner really can do it all.

While it’s harsh enough to clean everything, it’s gentle enough to make sure that it doesn’t irritate your skin. To make it last even longer, you can dilute it with water as well.

Common Good

The Common Good is another great, healthy brand that you should check out! Their products are refillable so that you don’t have to waste anything and throw the packaging away. If you do throw their packaging away, they are biodegradable.

This brand started in 2011 because they were concerned about the lack of biodegradable packaging. They have refill stations all over the world, so you can find the one closest to you and get some safe cleaners to use again.

They come in all kinds of different scents as well, but they all smell fresh and will leave your house with a fresh, clean smell.

Molly Sud’s Wool Dryer Balls

This product won’t really be used to clean your house, but they will replace some chemicals in your dryer sheets, which you may not have even thought about.

They may sound odd at first, but the dryer balls from Molly Sud is made out of pure sheep’s wool. They’re great for drying your clothes, and all you have to do is throw them in the dryer.

Some people say that they even help your clothes dry faster.

ECOS All-Purpose Cleaners

The ECOS all-purpose cleaner is great for cleaning your house without having to bring all kinds of harmful chemicals. it’s also really affordable. You can get these for around $5 for a decent-sized bottle.

In addition to all kinds of cleaners, they also have ones that can help you clean your pets as well.

This company is also a good company to buy from. They’ve been owned and operated by the same family for the last fifty years. Their goal is to help increase sustainability by having green packaging and cleaning affordable and available to everyone.

Mrs. Meyer’s Everyday Cleaners

You’ve probably seen Mrs. Meyer’s brands when you go to Target. While they’re a little bit more expensive than the chemical-filled cleaning agents, they’re worth the money.

They’re made from plant ingredients and essential oils, which means that it’s good for you.

Ecover Zero Dish Soap

Ecover Zero Dish Soap will get the job done when it comes to cleaning all of your dishes, but they won’t irritate your hands while you wash them.

This dish soap is also gentle enough to let your kids use, which means that they get to help out and finish their chores as well! If you’re interested in these, you should be able to find packs of them on Amazon.

Discover More of the Best Non Toxic Cleaners

These are some of the best non toxic cleaners that you can buy right now.

It can be difficult to know which ones are actually safe to use or not, but make sure you do your research and always read the list of ingredients in the cleaner before you use it.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more just like this one!