Beware If You Live Near A Golf Course

Dear EarthTalk: Should I be concerned for my health if my property is right near a golf course?

—Wilma Forrest, via email

Golf courses make up about 2.3 million acres of land in the U.S., according to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. Despite many Americans’ affinity for golfing, some are becoming increasing concerned about living near golf courses. Many are worried that living on or near one can create health issues, and others are anxious about golf courses’ environmental impact.

Their concerns are legitimate: The grass on a golf course is not natural. Maintaining the large area of uniform, vibrant green grass requires a significant number of pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals, many that are released into the air and seep into local water supplies. This constant exposure can indeed lead to health issues. Medical experts believe that there is a link to Parkinson’s disease, changes in endocrine functioning, and even certain forms of cancer. Dr. Brittany Krzyzanowski, an assistant professor at Barrow Neurological Institute conducted studies about the link between golf courses and Parkinson’s disease; findings suggested that “pesticides applied to golf courses may play a role in the incidence of Parkinson’s disease for nearby residents,”, says Krzyzanowski.

Beyond human health, golf courses pose other threats. Obtaining a plot of land large enough for a golf course often requires clearing land and subsequently removing an existing ecosystem. Because of this, golf courses lead to local deforestation and destruction of natural habitats. The maintenance of golf courses also pays a heavy environmental price. Aside from chemicals, they also use large amounts of water, some 312,000 gallons a day, according to Audubon International.

Some golf courses are taking steps to lessen their ecological impact. The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses encourages responsible and sustainable practices on golf courses across America, providing guidance on how to protect the wildlife around the golf course. An organization called Monarchs in the Rough focuses on planting milkweed on golf courses in order to restore the naturally abundant monarch butterfly populations. Additionally, some golf courses have implemented birdhouses that attract insect-eating birds instead of using pesticides.

If you are interested in helping to ensure healthy decisions and responsible environmental practices on golf courses, you can support organizations such as the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses and Monarchs in the Rough, which work to improve natural habitats and lessen the use of dangerous chemicals, helping to reduce both the impact on human health and the environment.

