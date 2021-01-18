Business Benefits Of Sustainable Agriculture

Sustainable agriculture is what all of us probably want in the nearest future. It is an ideal where food supply meets the demand, while food production doesn’t cause damage to the ecosystems of the Earth. To put it in more business terms, practicing economically viable agricultural methods should not only save the environment and feed the world, but also cut costs and reduce waste. Farmers are at the forefront of this struggle to maintain the balance between producing healthy and nutritious food and minimizing impact on the environment.

Why Sustainable Agriculture

It’s hard to overestimate the multiple benefits that sustainable agriculture offers to humanity. Listing them all would require a much longer article, so let’s hone in on the most significant ones.

Environmental

The growing number of world population results in the need to produce more food. Sustainable agriculture techniques help significantly minimize the use of non-renewable energy sources that are involved in the production. In a nutshell, this means decreasing the area of land used up for food production purposes while increasing the yields to better meet the food demand.

One way to benefit the ecosystem can be practicing crop rotation. The right order of crops in crop rotation helps decrease the threats related to pests and diseases, reducing the need for using chemicals that harm the environment.

Agri-food system

Due to the issues with climate change and pest breakouts that agriculture suppliers face worldwide, there is a rising anxiety for the reliability of sustained output. And sustainable agriculture practices help farmers to address these fears enabling more accurate and easier farm condition assessment and management.

Soil biodiversity

Even healthy soil gets easily damaged by the constant use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This may lead to soil erosion and the inability to grow plants on it. And soil is the foundation for any agricultural system, being critical for growing and harvesting healthy plants. Proper, nutrient-rich soil is what ensures higher yields and promotes better crop quality. And although there are many ways to enrich soil, it’s much better for the environment to prefer soil conservation practices (use of composed plant matter, animal manure, or leftover crop residue) to using chemicals.

Economic

Farming smarter provides benefits for everyone involved with the agriculture industry. Leveraging accurate data from sensors, drones, and satellites allows for more efficient use of resources, preventing unnecessary expenses. Moreover, farmers can also cut costs on insurance thanks to switching to sustainable agriculture practices. The use of more practical and environmentally-friendly farming methods and solutions for growing crops allows not to worry about pollution liability and crop spoilage.

Polyculture farming

Growing different crops on the same plot of land provides greater diversity of produce in the area while properly utilizing all available resources. Thanks to diversity, the soil becomes more resistant to the negative impact of weather conditions and maintains a high soil fertility.

All these benefits are only possible with a well-balanced food production system that meets the demand while avoiding harming the environment. Preserving and improving natural resources and enhancing the efficiency of resource utilization are the main goals of this system. And the only way it can work is to run the system with responsibility in mind and effective management strategies clearly stated in the roadmap.

The easiest way to enter the world of sustainable agriculture and enjoy its benefits is by using an online agriculture platform that applies its own algorithms to analyze data collected by different sensors, such as satellite imagery and weather ground stations. Out of a variety of platforms that are on the market today, Crop Monitoring by EOS is a convenient tool capable of visualizing big data on one screen. The tool utilizes algorithms to process and analyze satellite imagery on the fly, providing reliable data on the state of the crops at a given moment, as well as about its change over time. Crop Monitoring turns data on vegetation, soil moisture, weather, field productivity zones, and more, into actionable insights. In addition, the Scouting app makes physical wandering around the fields in search of problem areas obsolete. The system automatically rates fields according to the NDVI values, and the field activity log allows you to easily monitor and plan activities completion for each field.

The implementation of sustainable agriculture into every day farming activities has already demonstrated its undeniable benefits, both for meeting the demand for food and for the environment. And even though it may seem hard to turn away from traditional agro practices, sustainable alternatives offer a far better future not just for the agriculture industry, but for the whole human race.