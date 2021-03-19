Can CBD Lotion Be Used For Beauty Treatments?

The beauty industry will continue to expand and grow in the coming years as people continue to search for natural ways to solve their beauty problems.

Presently, there are a myriad of solutions, but one which has seen steady growth is the use of CBD beauty products.

CBD is the short form of Cannabidiol, one of the many compounds within the Cannabinoids extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant. Based on the current research, CBD has been shown to have potential capabilities to treat some of the beauty problems affecting people today.

Therefore, this article will explore some of the benefits of using cdb lotion and what it means concerning beauty treatment.

Enticing Anti-inflammatory Attributes

Research studies continue to unearth more evidence about CBD’s ability to offer beauty treatment solutions.

One of its strengths is its anti-inflammatory properties that help treat several skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, acne, and dry skin. According to Dendy Engelmann, a New York-based Dermatologist, inflammation is the leading cause of many skin-related problems. She further says that the current solutions do not offer any guarantees in terms of providing long-lasting solutions.

Consequently, it shows that by using CBD lotion, you are better placed to treat your skin and overcome some of the problems associated with inflammation, including pain, swelling, and skin redness.

A Solution for Sensitive Skin

Yes, the CBD lotion that you are probably contemplating buying can be the thing that gives you back your glowing skin.

CBD has been found to have soothing properties that can calm and normalize your skin, minimizing skin sensitivity issues. Skin sensitivity affects many people of different skin types and is caused by various environmental stressors.

Skin sensitivity is common, but it is not a medical diagnosis. Rather, it can be a symptom of another skin condition. If you have sensitive skin, then it means your skin could be having a strong allergic reaction to a myriad of chemicals that could be present in some of the beauty products you are currently using.

However, with CBD Lotion, there are no free radicals and chemicals. This way, you don’t have to worry about skin sensitivity when using the lotion.

Can Help You Fight Effects of Skin Aging

Are you starting to develop wrinkles? Is your skin starting to become dull and with a ruddy skin tone? Well, those are clear signs of aging.

However, that should not be a worry if you start using CBD lotion. CBD has antioxidant properties that can counteract the damage caused by free radicals such as air, dust, and smoke particles. The radicals usually tend to damage the skin collagen fibers and weaken skin’s elasticity, making it sag and become dull.

So, CBD lotion can help you reverse the effects of aging and make you look young. However, it is imperative to note that more research is being done to understand the full impact of its antioxidant capabilities conclusively.

Also, you can supplement the use of the lotion by eating foods rich in antioxidants such as avocado, broccoli, spinach, dark leafy vegetables, and papayas, among others.

Can Improve Sleep Patterns

One Dermatological study found that sleeping for seven to nine hours made the skin moisturized and gave it the ability to repair and heal itself. This is especially from exposure to ultraviolet radiation and free radicals during the day.

Current research shows that CBD can help improve sleep patterns, especially in people with insomnia. A 2019 study titled Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series showed that CBD could improve sleep patterns based on the dosage. Therefore, using CBD lotion can help you to sleep properly with minimal interruptions. But to see positive change, then you will have to use it often. Applying it a few hours before you retire to bed is highly recommended.

CBD Based Research is Ongoing

As stated earlier, CDB research is still ongoing and much of the evidence that is available today is still minimal. More studies need to be undertaken to understand its benefits in solving beauty problems.

Nevertheless, the available evidence proves that CBD beauty products have the potential to remedy beauty problems. Therefore, you should embrace using CBD lotion unless advised by your doctor.

Moreover, you can use your lotion with other beauty products that are safe for your skin to amplify its positive attributes further. Most skin problems are because of imbalances within the skin and the body itself and CBD, in general, can help reverse and stabilize the imbalances.