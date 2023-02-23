Can Fire Doors Save Employees During Natural Disasters?

In recent years, natural disasters have become an increasingly common occurrence. From hurricanes to floods and wildfires, their magnitude has increased significantly. Organizations are now looking for ways to protect their employees from the impacts of such events. One way in which this can be done is by installing fire doors, which can help provide a barrier between people and the elements. In this blog, we’ll discuss how fire doors can help save employees during natural disasters.

What are Fire Doors?

Fire doors are designed to provide temporary protection from heat and flames during a fire. They are usually made of metal, glass, or masonry, and have an intumescent material on the other side that expands when heated and forms a barrier against smoke and flames. Fire doors and protection can be used in a variety of settings, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and residential homes.

In 2023, new regulations have been introduced that require fire doors and other safety measures to be installed in all commercial buildings, warehouses, and industrial facilities. These regulations are designed to protect workers from the dangers of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods. This also required quarterly checks of fire doors and other safety features to ensure they are operating correctly.

What Types of Fire Doors Are There?

There are two main types of fire doors: active and passive. Active fire doors are designed to automatically close when a fire alarm is triggered, while passive fire doors remain closed until manually opened by an authorized person. Both types of doors can be fitted with seals that help prevent smoke from entering the area they protect. Additionally, fire-resistant glazing and intumescent strips may be added to some fire doors, adding an extra layer of protection.

Moreover, fire doors are often made from wood or metal, with different finishes and designs available to suit the aesthetics of a building. This allows organizations to customize the look of their fire doors while still having the same level of protection.

How Can Fire Doors Help During Natural Disasters?

Fire doors can be used to protect employees from natural disasters like hurricanes and floods by providing a physical barrier between them and the elements. This barrier can help slow down the spread of water or winds that could cause significant damage if left unchecked. Additionally, fire doors can provide additional protection from flying debris and other hazards that may arise during a storm. In situations where there is no warning of an impending disaster, fire doors can be opened quickly to allow for quick evacuation. Furthermore, fire doors can help protect against the spread of smoke, ash, and other toxic gases in the event of a wildfire. The doors can also help keep out any potential contaminants that could be present in the air.

What Are The Other Benefits of Fire Doors?

In addition to providing protection from natural disasters, fire doors can also provide other benefits. For example, they can help reduce noise pollution and improve the overall sound insulation of a building or facility. They also can provide additional security and peace of mind for both employers and employees by acting as a physical barrier against intruders. Additionally, fire doors may be required in some areas by local building codes or regulations and can help ensure that a facility is compliant with fire safety standards.

How To Install Fire Doors

If your organization is looking to install fire doors, it’s important that you work with a professional contractor or engineer who can help ensure the door is properly installed and meets all necessary safety standards. Additionally, you should make sure to regularly inspect and maintain the door to ensure it remains in good working order.

There are certain fire door regulations that must be followed during installation, such as fire-resistance rating, the size and type of door material, and the installation of smoke seals. It’s also important to make sure that any warnings or instructions on the door are followed in order to ensure your safety. Finally, it’s important to remember that a fire door is only one part of an overall fire protection system and should be used in conjunction with other safety measures. These include fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and smoke detectors.

Ultimately, fire doors are an effective way to protect employees from natural disasters and provide additional security for buildings and facilities. By investing in fire doors, organizations can help ensure the safety of their staff and the protection of their assets. With the right installation and maintenance, fire doors can be a valuable asset in keeping employees safe during natural disasters. If you’re interested in installing fire doors, we’d recommend reaching out to a professional contractor or engineer to ensure that the job is done right.