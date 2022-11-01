Can Using The Proper Insulation Actually Impact The Environment?

Many commercial and residential property owners aim to keep the insulation in their buildings up to date. But did you know that you can make an environmental difference by using proper insulation? Since going green has been a rapidly growing trend in the past few years, it’s imperative now more than ever to do your part. That means choosing products and materials for your building that are energy-efficient, responsibly sourced, and minimize pollution, all of which can be accomplished with the help of better insulation.

The Degrees of Environmental Impact

Whether you’re planning to improve your home or commercial roof insulation, there are various degrees of environmental impact you can make when choosing the correct materials.

Factors to consider before evaluating the impact of insulation on the environment are:

Carbon Energy Reduction: Limit the number of fossil fuels, such as coal and gas, as they increase carbon emissions.

Limit the number of fossil fuels, such as coal and gas, as they increase carbon emissions. Use Recyclable Materials: Some insulation products use recyclable materials, which means they can cut down the demand for the world’s natural resources.

Some insulation products use recyclable materials, which means they can cut down the demand for the world’s natural resources. Impact on Landfills: Recyclable insulation can help reduce the demand on landfills, which are continuously filling at a rapid rate.

Energy Efficiency & Insulation Types

A well-insulated building can help reduce carbon emissions, but that depends on the materials used. Fiberglass, rock wool, and slag wool insulation products can help you save on energy.

Spray foam, such as closed-cell polyurethane, can provide superior air sealing quality. The foam can fill all cracks or gaps in walls, windows, and doors to prevent heat loss. Many spray foams have a higher R-value than other methods. An R-value measures how well building insulation can prevent heat from escaping your home. The higher the R-value, the better the insulation performance.

With better insulation in your home, you decrease the need to use coal, gas, and oil, which contribute to carbon emissions that negatively impact the environment.

Using Recycled Content

According to the knowledgeable team specializing in building materials in Winnipeg, utilizing recycled materials during the manufacturing stage helps prevent the depletion of natural resources. A note of interest is that recycled materials used in insulation yield the same results as other methods.

Recycled content includes:

Fiberglass Insulation: This type of insulation can contain 40%-60% recycled content, depending on the manufacturer.

This type of insulation can contain 40%-60% recycled content, depending on the manufacturer. Mineral Wool Insulation: Rock wool insulation contains up to an average of 10% or 15% recycled blast furnace slag, while slag wool insulation can contain up to 70%.

Rock wool insulation contains up to an average of 10% or 15% recycled blast furnace slag, while slag wool insulation can contain up to 70%. Cellulose Insulation: This type of insulation has a significant amount of recycled content, some of which contain up to 80% or more.

This type of insulation has a significant amount of recycled content, some of which contain up to 80% or more. Spray Foam Insulation: While spray foam is a chemical product, there are various products that contain a small amount of recycled material.

The Impact of Production on the Environment

Upgrading your insulation reduces energy consumption and the demand for utilities that rely on fossil fuels to produce power, such as gas, oil, and charcoal. In addition, products like cellulose and mineral wool use recycled materials, which enhance sustainability.

However, there are drawbacks to every type of insulation, such as:

Fiberglass and mineral wool production require the use of fossil fuels.

Cotton requires water and pesticide-intensive agriculture before production.

Spray foam is fabricated from petroleum-based products.

The insulation value of cellulose can decrease over time, increasing energy consumption.

In conclusion, various methods can improve your insulation and help make a difference in the environment, but there are still downsides to each option. The best you can do is to decrease your energy consumption in your home and building by utilizing recyclable materials. Ultimately, your carbon footprint won’t be as damaging as it could’ve been.