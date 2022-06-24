CBD Edibles: Everything You Need to Know!

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably heard of CBD edibles. But you may be curious as to what they are and how they work.

Here’s everything you need to know about these popular products.

What Are CBD Edibles?

CBD edibles are food items that contain CBD, a compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce a “high” or psychoactive effect, and this makes it a popular choice for those who want the potential benefits of cannabis without the mind-altering effects.

There is now a huge range of CBD edibles, including gummies, chocolates, hard candies, and even CBD-infused honey. So whether you’re looking for CBD edibles Canada, the USA or even Europe, you will be able to find a product that works for you.

How Do They Work?

CBD edibles work in the same way as other CBD products. When you consume them, the CBD is absorbed into your bloodstream through the digestive system. From there, it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates various functions, including sleep, appetite, pain, and inflammation.

How is CBD Produced?

CBD is produced from cannabis plants, including both hemp and marijuana. However, most CBD edibles on the market today are made with CBD extracted from hemp plants. This is because hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, the compound that produces the “high” associated with marijuana use.

What Are The Benefits?

CBD edibles are said to offer a range of potential health benefits for both our physical and mental health. These include:

Reducing Anxiety

CBD is thought to help reduce anxiety by interacting with the brain’s serotonin receptors. This then means that it can potentially help with conditions like social anxiety disorder and panic disorder.

Relieving Pain and Inflammation

CBD is a known anti-inflammatory and has been shown to reduce inflammation in various studies. One research project conducted by Syracuse University found that CBD was able to make pain feel less unpleasant, which means that it could potentially help with conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Aiding Sleep

CBD is thought to promote better sleep by reducing anxiety and pain. The stress hormone, cortisol, is usually at its highest levels in the morning, but if you suffer from insomnia, then your cortisol high may be at night. This then can then result in a broken night’s sleep.

There has been much research to try to understand the effects of CBD on sleep. One group of researchers looked at the impact of taking 300 and 600 mg of CBD oil and found that cortisol levels were reduced, which then resulted in a better night’s sleep.

Understanding The Different Types of CBD

Three different formulations form the basis of the CBD products –

Full Spectrum

Full Spectrum CBD contains all the compounds found in the plant. This is considered to be the most effective type as it’s thought that the different compounds work together to produce a more significant effect.

Isolate

CBD Isolate is just pure CBD that has been isolated from the other compounds. This makes it ideal for those who want the potential benefits of CBD without any traces of THC.

Broad Spectrum

Broad Spectrum CBD contains all the compounds found in the plant except for THC. This is a good option for those who want the potential benefits of cannabis but don’t want to experience a high.

How to choose the Right CBD For You

With so many CBD products on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

1. Potency

The potency level tells you the strength of the CBD is, and it’s measured in milligrams (mg). A higher potency means that there is more CBD per serving. It’s always recommended to start with a low potency and then just take half of the recommended dose. Then, if needed, you can increase the level the following day to find the correct dosage for you.

2. Method of Delivery

CBD edibles are available in a wide range of forms, and there is also the option of oil and powders. While the powder is easier to add to food and drink, the oil may be more potent. Many people associate CBD with vaping and smoking. But if you’re not used to inhaling products this way or if you suffer from breathing difficulties, then CBD edibles or oils are likely to be much better options.

3. Flavors

CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors, so you can choose one that you think you’ll enjoy.

4. Lab results

Look for a company such as Plant of Life whose CBD products have been lab-tested for purity and potency and that can provide a certificate of analysis. This will give you peace of mind that you’re getting a high-quality product.

Our Roundup

CBD edibles provide an easy way to take a defined dose of CBD. They’re discreet, making it easy to use when out and about, and what’s not to love about gummies that can reduce pain and anxiety and help you get a better night’s sleep!

Remember always to use a company that can supply lab results for their products and who comes with great feedback.