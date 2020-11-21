The agonizingly cold winter months can take a toll on your HVAC system. Most of the issues that arise during this period can easily be remedied if caught early. However, some HVAC problems provide unapparent signs that could easily go undetected for long.

If you experience any issues with your HVAC system, it’s important to contact an experienced HVAC company such as Superior Heating & Air and request for help.

Here are 5 common HVAC issues in the winter:

Frozen pipes and coils

The chilly weather that occurs during winter can occasionally cause water to freeze inside pipes. Temperatures can reach -200F or lower during this season. Such cold conditions can turn water into ice, causing pipes to clog up. The resulting obstruction creates a huge buildup of pressure that might cause your water pipes and coils to burst. In addition, frozen water tends to expand and this could inexorably damage the pipes. When your heating system stops working properly due to frozen pipe water, it’s best to cut off your water supply and contact a reliable HVAC professional for a quick repair job.

Carbon monoxide leakages

Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas that can cause severe health complications if left undetected. The harsh winter conditions could lead to ventilation blockages, prompting the carbon monoxide produced by your HVAC system to gradually mount up inside your home. Damaged gas lines and cracked heat exchangers can also release this dangerous gas within the house. Homeowners ought to inspect their ventilation units, heat exchangers, vents and chimneys frequently to ensure there are no defects.

Damaged thermostats

Thermostats perform the critical role of home temperature regulation. However, the tough winter cold can interfere with the device’s electronics and damage some internal components. When this occurs, it’s important to get your thermostat checked by a proficient HVAC technician. Depending on the extent of damage, your technician may require to replace the broken thermostat with a brand new one that can efficiently control your home’s internal temperature with marginal energy consumption.

Airflow issues

If some rooms in your house get significantly colder than others during winter, then you might be experiencing airflow problems. Limited airflow could stem from a variety of issues such as having a blocked fan or a dusty heat system. Your fan motor could also be damaged. When you notice airflow issues within your home, ensure your doors and windows are closed to prevent leaks. You can also assess your fans and heating system, checking whether they could be damaged. Conducting regular HVAC maintenance once or twice per year will also help to keep such issues at bay.

Defective pilot lights

During winter, you might experience challenges igniting the pilot light and keeping it on. Pilot lights act as ignition sources for older gas burners – they are a critical component of most household heat systems. An inoperative pilot light could be caused by a damaged or dirty flame sensor. Luckily, this is an issue that could easily be fixed by your trusted HVAC expert. Flame sensors can either be replaced or cleaned properly to ensure that your pilot light burns steadily.

These HVAC issues occur frequently during winter. However, they can easily be prevented by conducting regular inspection and servicing of your HVAC system.