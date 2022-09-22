Community Focused Online Therapy That Helps Marginalized Groups

Online therapy is the result of the healthcare industry becoming digitalized. Through a quick signup process, users can pretty much instantly be paired with a therapist and begin receiving therapy. Less waiting times, no commuting to see the therapist, and significantly less money.

Some sites will allow for emergency appointments or even a continuous flow of texting between the therapist and the client. But, one way the digitalization of therapy has helped is with serving marginalized groups specifically. It allows communities who normally don’t have access to therapy to finally get the help they deserve.

Online therapy for minorities

Many of us go through periods of questioning or understanding our own identity, but it can be particularly true for the LGBTQ+ community. It is understood that LGTBQ individuals seek out therapy at a higher rate than non-LGBTQ individuals; something that an LGTBQ therapist would better understand.

Furthermore, many of the issues that marginalized groups face can be quite specific, like sexual identity issues and gender dysphoria. This isn’t to say a general therapist isn’t equipped to help such a client, but clearly one with vastly more specific experience would be more effective. Just because therapy is so highly regarded, we can’t pretend all therapists are perfect and equal in their abilities.

Why online therapy is ideal for marginalized groups

Online therapy seems to be doing a good job of understanding the marginalized groups that exist, knowing how many individuals align within these groups and therefore provide services that reflect that representation.

It’s also just about numbers. Our typical average-sized town may just have a handful of therapy offices, but the online market is global. So, individuals can find the service that represents them the best, no matter where the company or therapist resides in the world. This leads to more specialization, more choice, and greater accessibility.

It’s also worth considering that much of the bullying or discrimination that a marginalized group may face is online, such as social media. Clearly, spending time online would more likely lead that individual to find online therapy before they stumble across a traditional therapy office. In fact, companies can target certain profiles and demographics for adverts. So, it’s possible that online therapy adverts would find their way onto the feed of marginalized individuals who may be struggling, and who may otherwise not have considered therapy.

And, when an online-centered service is helping marginalized groups, the therapists may be more likely to understand more about how online social media dynamics work. Not guaranteed, but they do work online after all.

Pride Counseling

Pride counseling is a platform that is essentially therapy for the LGBTQ+ community. As mentioned above, these therapists will be more experienced and up-to-date on the specific gender and sexual identity issues that the community faces. This is arguably the largest subsection of therapy on the internet, meaning there are thousands of qualified therapists specializing in this area.

Pride Counseling is far from the only online therapy LGBTQ platform, so it’s worth browsing around for one that resonates and stands out. LGBTQ therapists are known to focus on empowerment, which can validate the needs of sexual and gender minorities. Being reassured of total non-judgment is easier to then build a trust with the therapist. They can also help understand who the person is, or decipher who they want to be and help align the two.

Faithful Counseling

Faith counseling is a platform targeted toward therapy from a biblical perspective. The foundation of therapy often remains unchanged, but the therapy will contain religious components. It is easier for a faith-based therapist to empathize and understand one’s issues when they understand the culture, beliefs, and family dynamics of a Christian individual/household.

The spiritual and/or religious approach can help keep the individual aligned in their religious values and help set priorities, understand suffering, and follow their purpose.

Faithful Counseling is an industry leader, but there are other Christian therapy sites with a good rating too. And, of course, other faiths like Islam have their own dedicated therapy platforms too. There are many religions, and they can be quite complex. Having a therapist that is in full understanding of one’s own religion can become vitally important in the treatment they receive.

Circles UP

Circles UP is a group therapy platform that is a good example of how individuals can find groups to seek therapy with. Being online, the pool of people is larger, making it easier to find groups that share the exact same problems. Grief, loss, separation, divorce, and many other issue-oriented groups can be found.

Online therapy group counseling and support groups are great for breaking down myths about certain things like grief, as well as establishing a connection with others undergoing the same issues. This can be a safe space where you’re perhaps best understood, making it easier to express yourself freely and have no judgment from others.

Ayana Therapy

Ayana Therapy is an example of a therapy platform that targets all marginalized groups. Online therapy for minorities is particularly useful for those who relate to various backgrounds and identities, for example religious and gay, or a broad range of cultural diversity. Essentially, Pride counseling may just be focusing on one area, but there may be other minority-related issues too, making Ayana a solid choice.

Ayana’s online therapy for minorities, like many others, has a particular focus on anonymity. This is another glaring benefit to online therapy, because they can conduct their therapy sessions online in a safe space. Privacy and security are a concern for some, but Ayana Therapy places an emphasis on keeping conversations fully encrypted.