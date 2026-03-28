Community Solar Programs Explained: How to Join and Save

Community solar programs are an innovative solution designed to make renewable energy more accessible to a broader audience. These programs allow individuals and businesses to benefit from solar energy without the need to install solar panels on their properties. By participating in a community solar program, subscribers can enjoy the advantages of solar energy, such as reduced electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint, while contributing to sustainability efforts. This article will guide you through the essentials of community solar programs, including how they work, their benefits, and the steps to join one.

What Is a Community Solar Program and How Does It Work?

A community solar program is a shared solar energy initiative that allows multiple participants to benefit from a single solar array. These programs operate by pooling resources from subscribers who may not have the ability to install solar panels on their own properties, such as renters or those with unsuitable roofs. Participants typically receive credits on their electricity bills based on their share of the energy produced by the solar farm. This model not only democratizes access to solar energy but also promotes the use of renewable energy sources, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Benefits of Community Solar Programs

Community solar programs offer numerous advantages that make them an attractive option for many individuals and businesses. Here are some key benefits:

Cost Savings: Participants can save on their electricity bills through solar credits, which can significantly reduce monthly energy costs. Environmental Impact: By supporting renewable energy, subscribers contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability. Accessibility for Renters: Community solar programs provide an opportunity for renters and those without suitable roofs to access solar energy benefits.

These benefits highlight the potential of community solar programs to enhance energy equity and promote a sustainable future.

Further research supports the significant role community solar plays in democratizing access to renewable energy for underserved populations.

Community Solar: Expanding Access for Renters & Low-Income Households



Rooftop and community solar are alternative product classes for residential solar in the United States. Community solar, where multiple households buy solar from shared systems, could make solar more accessible by reducing initial costs and removing adoption barriers for renters and multifamily building occupants. Here we test whether community solar has expanded solar access in the United States. On the basis of a sample of 11 states, we find that community solar adopters are about 6.1 times more likely to live in multifamily buildings than rooftop solar adopters, 4.4 times more likely to rent and earn 23% less annual income. We do not find that community solar expands access in terms of race. These differences are driven, roughly evenly, by inherent differences between the two solar products and by policies to promote low-income community solar adoption. The results suggest that alternative solar products can expand solar access and that policy could augment such benefits.



Evaluating community solar as a measure to promote equitable clean energy access, G Barbose, 2024

How to Join a Community Solar Program? Step-by-Step Guide

Joining a community solar program involves several straightforward steps:

Research Local Programs: Start by identifying community solar programs available in your area. Many utility companies offer these programs, and local government websites can provide additional information. Verify Eligibility: Check the eligibility requirements for the programs you are interested in. Some programs may have specific criteria based on location or energy usage. Select a Provider: Once you find a suitable program, choose a provider that aligns with your energy needs and values. Review their terms, pricing, and the expected savings.

Following these steps can help you seamlessly transition to participating in a community solar program.

Eligibility Requirements

To participate in a community solar program, certain eligibility requirements must be met. These typically include:

Service Area Residency : Participants must reside within the service area of the community solar project.

: Participants must reside within the service area of the community solar project. Credit Check Requirements: Some programs may require a credit check to ensure that subscribers can meet their financial obligations.

Understanding these requirements is crucial for a successful application to a community solar program.

How to Select and Subscribe to a Local Community Solar Project

Selecting the right community solar project involves careful consideration of several factors:

Check Eligibility: Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for the project you are interested in. Compare Subscription Fees: Different projects may have varying subscription fees. Compare these costs to find the most economical option. Research Provider Reputation: Look into the provider’s track record and customer reviews to ensure reliability and quality service.

By following these guidelines, you can make an informed decision when subscribing to a community solar project.

Recent Trends and Market Data for Community Solar Programs

The community solar market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. Recent data indicates that adoption rates for community solar programs have surged, with more states implementing supportive policies. Market growth is expected to continue as more consumers seek sustainable energy options. Additionally, statistics show that participants in community solar programs can save an average of 10-15% on their electricity bills, making these programs financially attractive.

Enhancing the customer experience through streamlined processes, such as consolidated billing, is a key factor in the continued growth and appeal of community solar.

Community Solar: Simplified Consolidated Billing Benefits



Consolidated billing simplifies the billing process for customers by combining all charges and credits associated with electricity service and community solar subscriptions into a single bill. The potential benefits of consolidated billing implementation include increased transparency, improved customer experience, and ultimately increased retention rates and decreased subscriber acquisition costs. Currently, community solar subscribers often receive two separate bills – one from the utility and one from a third-party community solar provider – potentially causing confusion. Consolidated billing seeks to resolve this by offering a unified bill, which, while beneficial to numerous stakeholders, presents administrative, technical, and financial hur



Community Solar Consolidated Billing: An Exploration of Implementation and Alternatives, B Paulos, 2024

Common Questions About Community Solar Programs

Many individuals have questions regarding community solar programs. Here are some frequently asked questions:

What is a community solar program? A community solar program allows multiple participants to benefit from a shared solar array, providing access to solar energy without the need for individual installations. How do I join? To join, research local programs, verify your eligibility, and select a provider that meets your needs. What are the benefits? Benefits include cost savings on electricity bills, a positive environmental impact, and accessibility for those who cannot install solar panels.

These questions reflect common concerns and provide clarity on the workings of community solar programs.