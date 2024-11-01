Conquer Hilly Terrains With E-Scooters 

When most people think of electric scooters, they imagine office-goes wearing sharp suits riding their matte black scooters through flat city streets, zipping past cars stuck in bumper-to-bumper peak-hour traffic. The true potential of electric scooters goes beyond urban commutes. Scooters with powerful motor power and climbing ability can tackle even the steepest streets of San Francisco or the uneven surfaces of parks with ease.

Hilly terrain presents an interesting challenge for most standard electric scooters. Steep inclines require a motor capable of high torque, a durable battery to maintain steady power and smart braking for control.

More than a tool for city commuters, electric scooters are evolving into versatile vehicles, capable of conquering challenging landscapes. With the right model, you can confidently climb steep streets, navigate bumpy paths, or take on hilly roads for a weekend adventure in nature. The future of electric scooters isn’t limited to the city, it’s about embracing any terrain you want to explore.

Enter the VMAX VX2

The VMAX VX2 Extreme is a powerful electric scooter built for riders who need performance and durability. Its robust 500W motor, with a peak output of 1600W, provides enough torque to handle steep hills and uneven terrain, making it perfect for both urban streets and off-road adventures. With a 37-mile range and top speed of 25 mph, it’s ideal for long commutes or weekend rides without frequent charging stops. The braking system, featuring a front drum brake and a rear regenerative brake, ensures strong stopping power, which is especially useful on steep inclines​. Riders will appreciate the VX2 Extreme’s solid build quality. The 10-inch pneumatic tires help absorb shocks from uneven surfaces, and while the scooter doesn’t have suspension, you can adjust tire pressure to improve comfort. With an IP54 water-resistance rating, it’s also suitable for light rain or puddles, however, just don’t fully submerge it.

What sets the VMAX VX2 Extreme apart isn’t just its specs but its origin story. Founded by Dany Dätwiler in 2015, VMAX Global initially sold electric scooters, hoverboards, and unicycles sourced from Chinese manufacturers. However, Dätwiler was unsatisfied with the inconsistent quality and he decided to build his own factory. In 2018, he made that vision a reality by establishing his own production facility in Yongkang, China, an industrial hub known for metal and electronics manufacturing​. By hiring their own engineers, designers, and assembly staff, Dätwiler and his partner Johan Fang gained complete control over every aspect of production, ensuring “Swiss quality” standards across all components. Aside from the batteries and tires, every part of the VMAX scooters is made in-house at their ISO- and Amfori-BSCI-certified factory. Their focus on quality, fair working conditions, and control over the production process has resulted in a scooter that not only performs well but is built to last​. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling rougher terrain, this scooter delivers a reliable, high-performance ride for under $1,000​

More from the House Of VMAX

VMAX offers a diverse lineup of electric scooters, catering to a wide range of rider preferences. Alongside the VX2 Extreme, other models showcase the brand’s commitment to performance and versatility. The VX5 Pro is an affordable option with a 36V 400W motor (peaking at 840W) that makes it a great choice for urban commutes. It offers ranges between 11 to 22 miles, depending on the variant, and can handle mild inclines, making it perfect for city riders looking for convenience and value.

For those needing more power, the VX2 Pro delivers a robust 48V 500W motor with a peak of 1600W, making it capable of handling 33% inclines with ease. With a top speed of 25 mph and a range of up to 43 miles, this scooter is built for those who want to tackle both city streets and hilly terrain.

Finally, the flagship VX4 model takes performance to another level, offering up to 62 miles of range and front and rear suspension for superior comfort. It’s perfect for riders seeking maximum durability and performance on rough terrains. This variety ensures that there’s a VMAX scooter for everyone, whether you’re an everyday commuter or an off-road adventurer.