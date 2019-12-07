Convert Your Home To Green Clean In 2020

Why not make a resolution for 2020 that you’ll love keeping? You can help your whole family turn over a new leaf. Understanding why you should go Green Clean will help you find the commitment to fulfill this resolution. You may just surprise yourself as you discover how this helps you in other areas of your life.

Four Reasons WHY You Should Go Green Clean in 2020

Whether or not you believe that man can have an impact on the environment, it’s very clear you can make an impact in your own home. For key reasons for going green are to

Improving your health

Reduce Stress

Saving money

Reducing global carbon footprints

Developing the green cleaning habit will also help you and your family to consider impacts on the environment for many other life choices. Converting your home being to Green Clean all year round is not expensive. Plus, you can make it fun.

Checking the Labels is Always Complicated

Let’s face it, we all get stressed about reading the labels on household cleaning products, hoping we’ve picked ones which aren’t going to cause more health problems than they solve. Even Green Cleaning Products sometimes have “not good for you” ingredients.

Here are some of the most commonly used chemicals found in household cleaning products to avoid, listed alphabetically to make them easier to check. If you want to keep it simple, check the next sections for alternatives to avoid having to keep a list of ingredients to avoid.

Alkyl ammonium chlorides, Ammonia, Ammonium / Ammonium hydroxide

Bleach

Chlorine

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Acetate

Gormaldehyde

Hydrochloric acid

Isopropanol

Lye

Naphtha, Nitrobenzene

P-Dichlorobenzene, Petroleum distillates, Phenolic chemicals, Phosphate, Potassium hydroxide

Sodium hypochlorite, Sodium hydroxide, Sulfuric acid

Trisodium phosphate

These chemicals cause symptoms which range from causing skin irritations to severe health hazards. To find out more, look for the Cleveland Clinic article on Household Cleaning Products and their Health Risk in which they published a room by room review of cleaning products and the issues the ingredients can cause.

The number one safety tip when using any cleaners are to wear a good set of Latex Gloves. Allergic to Latex (and not the corn-starch many gloves use to make them easier to get on? Try Nitrile gloves which have SHOWA’s Eco Best Technology (EBT) incorporated as part of the production process. This additive speeds up the rate of nitrile biodegradation by up to 100 years.

As you will see below, going Green Clean makes it easy to leave the stress of finding the best product a thing you used to do. Going forward, not wasting shelf space to store harmful chemicals will no longer be an issue.

Go Green in the Garden

Anyone who wants to be eco friendly will be happy to learn that it is quite easy to go green in the garden. Remembering the mantra, reduce, reuse, recycle will help you along the path to an eco friendly sustainable future. In the garden too, be on the lookout for chemicals which are harmful to humans, animals and the soil. Some of the suggestion for going green may surprise you. However, they are a good reminder to help keep your commitment to make your entire home green clean easier.

Garden Gloves: Christmas is the perfect time to get heavy duty cotton, leather or rubber glove. Alternatively, use your Latex cleaning gloves.

Garden Hose: if it is PVC, replace it with one made from natural rubber. Don’t let anyone or animals drink out of PVC hose unless the water has been running for several minutes.

Compost, mulch and feeding: Stick to organic compost to avoid accidental poisoning. For mulch, shredded pine bark or leaf mulch are safer options over coconut or tire mulch.

Weed control: Avoid Herbicides compounds like Roundup and others which contain Herbicide glyphosate. Even dealing with an overgrown garden can be done without resorting to harmful chemicals.

Pesticides and Insecticides: An all-natural compound made with water, an eco friendly liquid dish soap, and crushed garlic is effective against a range of insects.

Many councils have separate reusable garden waste bags. If you don’t have access to these, make sure the bin bags you use are made from recycled materials and are themselves biodegradable.

Green Clean is Great For Helping Keep to an Eco-Friendly Budget

Making the most of Green Cleaning can also help inside the house. Instead of buying one of the expensive cleaning options, try using these ideas to come up with making green cleaning products you can trust around the house. Using products trusted for centuries, they will take a load off your mind.

All you need to keep your house clean is some white vinegar and water and combine with olive oil, baking soda as well as your preferred essential oil to make it smell nice. The baking soda is only needed for cleaning the toilet bowl (add with a little vinegar and let it sit for 15 minutes), deodorizing the fridge and drains and polishing stainless steel. The olive oil is useful for dusting if you want to use something more than a dampened cloth.

As for the laundry, if you don’t want to cook up your own recipe for green laundry soap, look for products like Ecozone’s Soap Nuts or ecoeggs. If that is a step too far, ensure that the products you use are eco friendly, biodegradable and don’t contain any other harmful chemicals.

Make A Reminder

One of the best ways to continue developing your habit to green clean is to set up reminders through the year when you know you’ll want to get cleaning. Why not start set up those reminders now, and maybe hunt out the best places to stock up on any bulk items you’ll need.

You may surprise yourself at how much time and effort you can save when you realise that keeping this New Year’s resolution has been surprisingly easy.