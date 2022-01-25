Could going vegan help you to land smaller insurance premiums?

As an individual choice, becoming a vegan is one of the most important choices you could make. Knowing that you are doing more to help keep the environment healthy is a great feeling. So, too, is being able to know that you have done everything you can to stop contributing to the cut-and-thrust industries. However, while many health and environmental benefits exist from becoming a vegan, you can enjoy some great financial benefits.

Sure, you might find that your day-to-day life is much cheaper purely because you cut down on the expensive fast foods, processed snacks, etc., that so many non-vegans eat daily. But at the same time, you might also find that you can reduce your insurance premiums. Indeed, many insurance companies today – such as the experts at Insurance Hero – are now providing life and insurance cover for vegans and vegetarians.

The reason why is simple: life insurance is based on your risk factors. If you smoke, you will often pay more in insurance – or get a lesser payout – because you are taking a known risk. If you eat a lot of junk food and processed foods, that can also add to your premium. Now, some life insurance companies are adding non-vegan diets to the list of reasons for an increased premium.

By taking more precautions to live better, you could benefit in many ways by going down the route. Today, insurance companies are far more specific about who they will and will not provide premiums to. If you can provide proof that you are taking care of yourself – such as changing your diet to a vegan diet – you could benefit.

Insurance premiums can be made affordable with key lifestyle changes

Many people do not invest in insurance policies such as life insurance as they believe the costs are too high. By going vegan, though, you make a clear commitment to the policy provider that you are living a healthy, more active lifestyle. This makes it easier for you to make sure you can get a policy that feels fair to you in terms of the cost.

The other benefits of turning to a vegan lifestyle can include factors such as improving your general health and well-being. For example, you are less likely to run into health issues due to eating cheap, processed foods that our bodies can struggle to work with. At the same time, you also know that you are now personally less invested in the high-waste, high-pollution food industries that are mostly based on meat and processed foods.

For that reason, then, you can keep your premiums down and also contribute to a healthier, better world. Vegans today can find that many benefits exist not just in their health and their contribution to a cleaner world; they can also benefit greatly simply by committing to personal change.

For that reason, then, many people today are changing veganism. The benefits today far outweigh any potential cons from the environment to their day-to-day living costs to insurance policies.