Create A Healthy Home The Eco Friendly Way

They say the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the next best time is today. The same holds true for making your home healthy in an eco friendly way. Please use these tips to get you started on your way.



Now more than the range of choices and options for creating a safe, healthy home which minimizes your family’s carbon footprint.

Taking Stock of Your Home

Measuring your indoor air quality may highlight some things which may be causing health issues for some members of your family. If you have not already done so, make sure you have working carbon monoxide as well as fire alarms in the right places If you have unusual levels of mold, it makes sense to call in the professionals.

A rise in the level of radon can also be hazardous to your health. Some of the symptoms include frequent infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia, a persistent cough, hoarseness or other symptoms. Dealing with radon is a job for the professionals. Introducing passive and active ventilation of crawl space and venting it through pipes to the air above the home where it can dilute quickly.

Keeping the balance of ventilation and insulation in your home at optimum levels can help your home stay healthy, reducing condensation and mold growth is a key factor in that.

Get Mold Free

Mold is a health hazard which is why you need to ensure that your home is free of it. Mold can be found behind walls and in crawl spaces, so it may not be visible. Even if you cannot see mold, if you smell any musty smell, the likelihood is that it is mold. The best advice is to employ a trusted professional to deal with the problem.

All too often, less experienced people cleaning up a mold patch simply release the spores into the air, thus spreading the mold much further through the home. Those most at risk are the very young, the old and anyone with an immune system which is compromised.

Windows Into Your World

Windows are the obvious place to start when thinking about getting fresh air into your home. They can also be a huge drain on your energy. Although the cost of double glazing has dropped dramatically in the past few years, winter proofing single sash windows may be the best way to reduce energy bills and keep the family healthy through the winter.

For those who are replacing windows, check out your triple glazing options. Although they are more expensive, they are also 40% more energy efficient. Because the extra layer of glazing keeps the very cold outside air away from the warmer inside air, there is less condensation too. This helps reduce the likelihood of mold and damp as well.

Eco Cleaning Makes All The Difference

Switching to eco friendly products will help reduce the number of unhealthy chemicals in the home, which in turn can help everyone stay healthy. Getting rid of antibacterial soaps, cleansers, and sprays is a good way to begin. Most of them use two antibacterial chemicals which pollute the environment and may be contributing to antibacterial resistance.

Often times what is really needed is a thorough deep clean when it all gets too much and to keep up the good work. Dust often collects in unused corners, but for the most part, all that is needed is a slightly damp cloth to collect it up.

Ensuring that carpets, curtains and all flooring is well cleaned also helps create a healthy home. Getting rid of the ground in dirt, dander and dust will help reduce any impacts on allergies.

Getting rid of scented plug in diffusers, scented carpet “cleaners” and other unnecessary cleaning items will help save money and reduce the number of harmful chemicals in the house. Instead, add a drop or two of your favorite essential oil to provide the fragrance you need into your homemade cleaning concoction or in a reed diffuser.

Come In On The Right Foot

One of the best ways to keep your home healthy is to take your outdoor footwear off at the door or leave them in the porch. This will avoid bring dirt, pollen, and dust further into your home.

Those with animals who love to enjoy getting dirty may want to think about having a wet room off one of the home’s entrances. This is the perfect way that humans and animals alike can get cleaned up before tracking their latest adventure through the entire house.

Ban Smoking Indoors

Smoking indoors brings dangerous pollutants directly into the household. It can release over 4,000 chemicals, including 3 known cancer causing components which can build up inside your home. No one wants to be awkward but telling your friends and yourself to smoke outside is the best step you can take in this situation to keep your home healthy.

Looking Forward

However you decide to move forward into the next decade, renewing your commitment to making your home healthy for all is a good habit to keep. There will be many, often unexpected, changes along the way. Getting into the habit of choosing the healthier eco friendly way is a great way to stay on the best path for your future.