Cross-Country In An EV: Still A Pipe Dream?

Dear EarthTalk: When will it be possible to drive across the U.S. in an electric vehicle without recharging being a real headache? Which regions of the country have good public EV charging infrastructure in place and which don’t?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a popular choice for sustainable transportation. However, gaps in EV charging infrastructure continue to present challenges for long-distance travel. Efforts are underway to build a network that enables seamless cross-country EV travel without major charging difficulties.

EV charging infrastructure refers to the network of stations and outlets that allow drivers to recharge their vehicles. Advancements in renewable energy have made operations less expensive, but initial installation costs remain high. Along with technological limitations, the expansion of charging networks goes slowly.

Currently, the U.S. has some 134,000 charging stations, insufficient to meet growing demand. Urban areas generally have more comprehensive charging networks, whereas, as former U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm explains, “…there is a significant gap in coverage in rural regions.” Nilou Yaar, a policy associate at Frontier Energy, adds, “Rural areas still face a major lack of infrastructure, making it difficult for EV drivers to travel long distances without fear of running out of charge.”

To address these disparities, federal initiatives like the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program aim to deploy chargers across underserved areas. “The NEVI program is designed to deploy chargers across the U.S., particularly focusing on areas with limited access to charging infrastructure,” notes Yaar. The Biden administration had committed to placing charging stations every 50 miles along major highways, but it remains to be seen what the Trump Administration might do.

The future of EV charging infrastructure is unsure. Yaar is optimistic, though: “The future of EV infrastructure looks promising, with an increase in fast-charging stations expected to make cross-country travel more feasible.” This will make EVs more accessible to consumers, encouraging broader adoption.

As the U.S. works to improve EV charging infrastructure, there’s a lot you can do to help accelerate progress. You can advocate for more local charging stations in your community, choose an electric vehicle for your next car, and educate others about the benefits of EVs. By staying informed about the latest advancements and supporting initiatives to expand charging access, you can play an active role in making EV travel easier and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

