Delta 8 THC vs. Delta 9 THC: What’s the Difference?

Delta-8 THC, like what you can find in delta 8 gummies, is gaining popularity for its potential benefits, but what is it, and how does it differ from delta-9 THC? Keep reading to learn about the key differences between delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

What is THC?

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active compound in cannabis that is responsible for the psychoactive effects associated with the drug. THC is a cannabinoid, meaning that it interacts with receptors in the brain that are responsible for regulating mood, memory, appetite, and pain. When THC is consumed, it binds to these receptors and triggers a response that can result in feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and increased appetite.

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are two types of cannabinoids found in cannabis. They have similar effects, but the molecules are structurally different. Delta-8 THC is an eight-carbon molecule while delta-9 THC is a nine-carbon molecule. This small difference makes a big impact on how the molecules interact with the body. Delta-8 THC is less psychoactive than delta-9 THC, so it’s often used in medical marijuana products to provide relief for physical discomfort without the “high” associated with recreational use.

How does the body process delta-8 THC vs. delta-9 THC?

The body processes delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC differently. Delta-8 THC is more easily absorbed by the body and stays in the blood for a longer period of time. It is also eliminated from the body more slowly than delta-9 THC. This may be why delta-8 THC is thought to be less potent than delta-9 THC.

How do delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC differ in legality?

Delta-8 THC is not currently a controlled substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act. Delta-9 THC, on the other hand, is a Schedule I drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States. While the two molecules have similar structures, the difference in how they are classified is based on how they are used and how they interact with the human body. As stated above, delta-8 THC is not typically associated with the psychoactive effects of marijuana while delta-9 THC is responsible for the “high” that people feel.

With the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, all cannabis products must have a delta-9 THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent in order to be legally sold in the United States. This new regulation is intended to make it easier for consumers to know exactly what they are consuming and to ensure that they are getting the safest and most reliable products possible that will not cause any negative side effects. The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill is a major victory for the cannabis industry and for consumers alike. By ensuring that all cannabis products have a delta-9 THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent, the government is sending a clear message that it is serious about regulating the industry and protecting the safety of its citizens.

This new regulation has helped to legitimize the cannabis industry and to encourage more people to invest in it. This also means that products with delta-8 THC will be much easier to find. However, different states have their own laws regarding the use and sale of delta-8 THC, so you will want to do your research before purchasing delta-8 gummies or any other delta-8 products.

In conclusion, delta-8 THC is gaining popularity fast because of the unique benefits it provides. If you are thinking about trying delta-8 THC or gummies for yourself, consult with your doctor first to determine if delta-8 THC is right for you.