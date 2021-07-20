Five Quick Facts About The All-On-4 Dental Implants

The all-on-4 is a subcategory of dental implantation and is used to reverse tooth loss. Unlike traditional implants, all-on-4 dental implants have their own unique traits, which will discuss below. However, before getting into that, we’ll talk about the procedure for a bit.

What Are All-on-4 Dental Implants?

All on 4 are a type of dental implants that come as a two-part unit of 4 roots and a denture. In regards to the root, it is typically titanium and installed within the jaw similar to traditional implants. The only difference is that all-on-4 are distributed in a way where two are placed at either end of the jaw and 2 up front. Next comes the dentures, which would go on top of the roots, hence the name all on 4. The denture is a regular denture but the presence of the roots gives it more security and anchor. The denture is also non-removable and more practical than conventional dentures where you can use them to eat and carry out other functions.

Another thing to take into consideration is the fact that the denture replaces all your teeth. So, if you’re a suitable candidate your doctor will remove all remaining teeth.

5 Quick Facts About the Alll-on-4 Dental Implants

1- All-on-4 Dental Implants Aren’t for Everyone

Unlike individual dental Implants, all-on-4 are suitable in cases where the patient has lost most of his teeth. This is because your dentist will have to remove all remaining teeth. So, this would be suitable for those who have only a few teeth left.

2- You Need More Root Implants on the Upper Jaw

because the upper jaw is prone to more movement and action than the lower jaw, the denture will need more security. So instead of the four root implants, you’ll get 5 or 6 spread around the jaw.

3- It’s More Affordable than Traditional Implants

For people who lost a lot of their teeth, all-on-4 is the most economic option. So opting for this option can cut down on your overall treatment costs. Treatment with all-on-4 can cost around $2,000 to $3,000 per jaw in Turkey. As opposed to individual dental Implants that cost up to $1,500 per tooth.

4- Quick Treatment Time

The procedure of all-on-4 dental implants is in general shorter than traditional dental implants. After installing the implant roots, your dentist will put on your temporary dentures. You will keep the temporary dentures for around 6 months, and then your dentist will install the permanent one. On the other hand, individual Implants require a waiting period of 6 to 9 months before installing the permanent dentures. And as opposed to all-on-4, individual Implants have several other procedures within the period leading up to crown placement.

5- All-on-4 is Cheapest in Turkey

Turkey is currently the biggest destination for all types of dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. This also includes the all-on-4 option, which ranges between $2,000 to $3,000. In countries like the USA, all on 4 could range anywhere between $7,000 to $20,000 per jaw.

In Short

The all-on-4 dental implants is suitable for you if you have lost most of your teeth. It is both practical and economic. If you want to save a great deal on treatment costs, you can also consider all-on-4 in Turkey where treatment fees typically cover luxury accommodation, transportation, and translation services. Contact the leading Istanbul-based Dentakay for more information.