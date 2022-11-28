Ditch Fossil Fuels: 5 Renewable Energy Sources

Burning fossil fuels is the traditional method of heating a home but it comes with a high price to homeowners and the environment. To reduce the impact of powering the world, renewable energy methods must be utilized. Although the damage is already done, which is evident by the clear climate changes, it’s still important to make efforts to protect the planet for future generations. Luckily, global governments have opened their eyes and are pledging to become 100% environmentally friendly over the coming years and using renewable energy sources will help achieve this goal.

Air Source Heat Pump

In place of your traditional boiler, consider installing Panasonic heat pumps. These heat pumps draw outdoor air into your home and use its heat to warm your home up. The heat they generate is far much higher than the energy used to operate. When your home is already warm, it will recycle the retained heat and use it to warm external air. As well as being a green alternative, an air pump will improve your home’s air quality, which is good news for your lungs.

Hydroelectricity

Water makes up 71% of the Earth’s surface, so hydroelectricity makes sense. The natural flow of downhill rivers can be used to generate electricity, which can be diverted to populated areas. Although large hydropower plants are used to supply electricity to cities, they can be scaled down to supply a single property, which is great news for people living near a river with a strong enough current.

Solar Power

In a world of inconsistencies, at least the sun rises and falls daily. While the sun is in the sky, its rays can be converted into electricity. There are already solar panel plants up and down the country, even if they do look like an eyesore. Although solar power plants are a move in the right direction, they’re expensive to set up and come with opposition. However, this shouldn’t stop you from benefiting because you can have solar panels installed onto your roof – if your home is in the correct position.

Wind Power

If you’ve driven down the motorway or visited the seaside, you’ve definitely seen a wind farm. When wind passes through these giant turbines, it prompts kinetic energy, which is converted into electricity and directed to homes. Similarly to solar power plants, wind farms are expensive to erect and often face pushback because of how they look. However, if you live in a windy location, you can use small-scale wind turbines to power your property.

Biomass Systems

Oil and coal are expensive to source and negatively impact the environment. Luckily, alternative organic materials including wood chips, pellets, and logs can be used instead. If energy companies were willing to pivot towards biomass, it would save around £1000 on annual energy bills.

Countless energy sources work out cheaper for homeowners and are less damaging to the environment. If there isn’t an energy supplier near you using renewable energy, you should consider installing private solutions.