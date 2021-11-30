DIY Dog Grooming Tips For Beginners

For a successful grooming business, you need to work your way around being friends with pets. You need to know how to handle different pets as they can easily get annoyed and naughty which means that you should learn to know how to deal with different types of pets.

Even as a beginner, you can get dogs to love the grooming sessions instead of hating them or getting irritated every time. That said, below are a few DIY dog trimming tips you might want to consider.

Nails first

An important step to keeping your dog trimmed is by trimming its nails. Oftentimes, some dogs’ nails will reduce in size if they frequently walk on hard surfaces, but in other cases, you will need to give your dog a trim to prevent the nails from overgrowing. The best part is that nail clippers and grinders come in different sizes and models giving you a wide range of options to choose from. So even when nail trimming is not a task you love doing, having the right tool will make it easy for you to some extent. If you are looking for the right nail grinder for your puppy, then you can check reviews on The Pampered Pup.

Keep crucial areas trimmed

Even when you don’t feel like doing a full trim on your pet, there are some areas that you will need to keep neat. Dry-trim hygienic areas, the ears, and the face. These are areas prone to develop odors and possibly infections, so keep them clean and the hairs in those areas short.

Purchase a grooming kit

You will need to invest in a high-quality grooming kit. While it will have all the tools you will need, it might take a while for you to get used to using them. Read instructions and use the provided manual, if you want to get the job done well.

Avoid trimming a dirty or matted coat

Even before bathing your dog, you want to make sure that it is first brushed out. And while this is a very important step, it is one that a lot of people skip. Most importantly, if the coat is matted, this is going to make the work two times harder than it should be. Depending on the dog’s hair, you can use different combs or brushes to untangle it. To avoid yanking on the furs, put your finger between the dog’s skin and the mats. In addition, you can use a pet conditioner to make it easy to brush the clumps out.

Bath after brushing

Use dog shampoo to give the dog a fluffy bath. Also, you want to look for a shampoo that not only leaves the dog clean but also helps with a healthier scalp. Depending on the dog, look for a shampoo that addresses its specific issue, ie hair shedding, flaky skin, etc. Use a towel or blow dryer to dry them before giving them a trim!

Consider the dog’s temperament

Picture a scenario when you are trying to give a dog a trim but they are hyper, this might not work at all. So, take the dog to the park first or a walk to ensure that they are calmer during the grooming. Use treats when grooming them, be firm, and remember to talk in a calm voice.