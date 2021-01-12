Do You Know About Ranch Style Homes?

Usually, ranch-style homes are single-story houses that are built with an open-concept layout having a devoted patio space. Most ranch home designs feature long, low-pitch rooflines with large windows in front of the house. Most ranch houses are rectangular, but there can also be a few in an “L” or “U” shape.

Another common feature of these ranch style homes is sliding glass doors that will open onto the backyard or patio, wide roof eaves, and an attached garage.

You must also note that most ranch-style homes don’t have a second floor, but many have finished basements. The basement will increase the overall space at home and will work great as an area for a home gym, a home theater, or additional bedrooms.

The following are the common characteristics of this ranch style house plans:

Open concept floorplan

Single story

Rectangular, “U”, or “L”-shaped

Large windows and also sliding glass doors

Devoted patio or deck space

Often includes a finished basement

Low-pitched roofline having wide eaves

Often features an attached garage too

What you should look for in your ranch floor plan

The ranch houses that were built during the 50s or 60s are now again coming back with a second look. Homebuilders and prospective home buyers have now embraced new construction of the present-day American ranch house, which are now packed with many modern features and amenities that can also fit within your budget.

1. Classic ranch floor plan features

Various charming features of ranch-style still exist, where large windows can allow abundant natural sunlight, sliding-type glass doors that will open to a garden or patio, and open floor plans that will create one harmonious room, which will combine the living room, dining room and also kitchen.

For aging people, the practicality of having a single-level home may be attractive. As no stairs to navigate, a single-story ranch can offer comfort. Such plans are also wheelchair accessible or easily modifiable as such.

2. Luxury amenities at an affordable cost

The present day’s new style of ranch home designs will often include luxurious master bedroom suites along with walk-in closets and also a spa-like bathroom. Often the additional bedrooms are split away from your master bedroom so that it can allow more privacy and can also often easily accommodate an in-law suite or quarters.

Few other “extras” can also be found in these kinds of new ranch homes such as a workstation or an in-home office, a large kitchen having an island, an indoor fitness room, or a grilling porch.

3. Affordability and flexibility

As a first-time homeowner, you may find the affordability and flexibility of the ranch house very appealing. Ranch house designs can work well in a very wide variety of exterior surfaces right from wood siding to stone and brick. You can add front or reach porches easily into the original design or as a future addition.

Based on the geographic region, ranch house plans can easily be built on a slab foundation or with a daylight basement.