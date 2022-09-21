For cannabis and hemp consumers alike, Delta-8 THC is a trending new product that’s starting to make itself known. While so many other cannabinoids exist in nature, Delta-8 THC is only found in trace amounts in hemp plants. But don’t worry: there will be plenty of ways that you can get your hands on this unique form of THC. From flower strains to edibles and topical products, new brands are hitting the market every day with products featuring even more Delta-8 THC than ever before.

What is Delta 8?

Delta-8 is a new type of hemp product that has become wildly popular in recent years. The product also contains THC. Delta-8 THC is derived from industrial hemp and is less potent than Delta-9 THC found abundantly in cannabis.

Delta-8 is a product produced in Wild Orchard Hemp lab using a process to convert the CBD found in hemp plants into its psychoactive counterpart Delta-8 THC. The resulting product is a new and exciting alternative to using traditional marijuana to get high.”

How Does Delta 8 Flower Exist?

Delta-8 is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, and it’s formed during the manufacturing process of CBD. In order to create cannabidiol oil products, CBD has to be converted into other forms through chemical extraction. Delta 8 is one of those products that are made in a process called decarboxylation.

Various cannabis strains contain high levels of THC, and cannabis breeders are responsible for creating fresh new weed strains and making them more potent than ever before.

With a THC content as high as 20%, the Delta 8 Flower is 99% Indica dominant. This would make it perfect for those who want to tend to focus and relieve anxiety while they use the medicine. The high CBD content can also help with pain, inflammation and muscle spasms.

Delta 8 Flower is a cross between a strain called “Pinkberry ” and another high CBG-producing strain, Pink Kush. Pinkberry was popular for its dense buds producing large colas and rich fruity taste. However, it was only possible to grow the strain outdoors in certain environments. To make things easier for indoor growers, Delta 8 Flower has been stabilized and refined to produce large amounts of CBG rich and flavorful buds indoors or out.

There’s an assumption that the Delta-8 weed is made the same way that it is for the Delta-9 THC, but this is far from the truth. While it’s easy to assume geneticists must crossbreed hemp buds until they contain a higher level of Delta-8 THC, sourcing Delta-8 buds is actually much easier than you might think harder to do than one might initially think. For more information on the Delta 8 THC Flower, learn more here.

The Implications of Delta 8 Flower

The naturally occurring cannabinoid delta-8 THC can be found in cannabis. Although it occurs, it is a very small amount. Even with genetic breeding, hemp material still contains only tiny amounts of Delta-8 THC, nowhere near enough to create a high-Delta-8 flower.

Delta-8 THC is a non-intoxicating isomer of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. It’s often marketed as CBD flower, but Delta-8 THC gives leaf eaters a cannabis herb that can be smoked to experience a light buzz, along with the other benefits of Delta-8 THC.

Delta 8 Flower is extracted using a cannabinoid-rich hemp strain and Delta-8 THC distillate. These companies are able to create a legal smoking material that faces less backlash than raw flower. However, it may be banned in certain regions of the country.

With Delta-8 flower, you never know exactly what you’re going to smoke. But with the vape cartridges, disposables, and edibles, there are specifics. There are also lab results to back up each individual stat, so you can have confidence in the products you’re using and prepare yourself for the fun ride you’re about to go on.