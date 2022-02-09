Does Social Media Impact Higher Education Marketing?

The advent of technology has brought with it a lot of possibilities, the first being, the ability of people to connect universally. Even better is the fact that different businesses and institutions can use online platforms to market their products and services.

Enter institutions of higher learning!

Social media platforms allow for three things that are pivotal for higher learning institutions: interaction in terms of one on one communication, user-generated content, and customer engagement.

These are the factors that increase the level of interest in a learning institution. However, the million-dollar question is, does social media impact higher education digital marketing? Let’s find out!

Social media allows for marketing to a larger audience

According to research by Statista, there are billions of users who are looking for information online daily. The majority of these users are millennials who use social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok daily.

Instead of marketing personally from person to person, social media platforms make it possible for institutions to market in front of millions of people. Chances are that the institution will attract a large number of students with the programs that they offer.

Through social media, higher education institutions can focus on promotional activities

Long gone are the days when students had to physically be on campus so that they could collect sign-up or enrollment forms. With social networks, students who even live abroad can easily enroll and confidently secure a place in the institution.

This takes away the burden of travel expenses that are sometimes difficult for the students. It’s a win-win for both the student and the learning institution’s learning efforts.

Social media allows feedback for learning institutions

An article by Forbes states that when it comes to marketing, social media showcases thought leadership for learning institutions.

Needles to say, there’s nothing more important than feedback. Through social media, institutions can engage current and prospective students in discussions that will come in handy.

They can ask for opinions on their current offerings as well as the things that they should do to better their learning programs. This also goes a long way in helping these institutions market in the right way.

Social media allows for the sharing of real-time updates

Social networks are useful when there is crucial information around the institution that should get to students or faculty rather quickly.

For instance, information for course registration deadlines should be passed on to as many students in the shortest time period. Remember, a student has hundreds of friends on their social media account. Therefore, information will be disseminated quickly.

The Bottom Line

Social media has pervaded our lives in the last decades. Because we visit these platforms every day, they are one of the most popular forms of communication. Their popularity is skyrocketing amongst learning institutions that are looking for a change.

By taking advantage of the potential that social media sites provide, higher education institutions can take their marketing to the next level. This kind of marketing will evolve, expand and adapt where it’s needed.

So the answer to the question is YES. Social media impacts higher education marketing in a positive way.